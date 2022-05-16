$41.9 million to go to WV housing programs

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) have announced that $41,957,932 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will go to 20 West Virginia housing authorities.

The funding will be used to “expand rental assistance, address substance use disorder and support other programs to help West Virginians currently experiencing homelessness or housing instability, especially our children and youth.”

“Thousands of West Virginians and millions of Americans are currently experiencing homelessness, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made this devastating issue worse. I am pleased HUD is investing more than $41 million to expand opportunities for stable, accessible housing in our communities, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding,” said Senator Manchin.

“HUD programs help preserve access to reliable, affordable housing in West Virginia,” Senator Capito said. “I’m pleased to see these formula allocations heading our way, which will support initiatives that help individuals in recovery from a substance use disorder, and provide the first response to people facing a housing crisis.”

Funds will be allocated as such:

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG):

The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban and rural communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons.

$14,252,696 – State of West Virginia

– State of West Virginia $1,653,453 – City of Huntington

– City of Huntington $1,494,996 – City of Charleston

– City of Charleston $1,153,109 – City of Wheeling

– City of Wheeling $890,139 – City of Parkersburg

– City of Parkersburg $448,962 – City of Morgantown

– City of Morgantown $405,433 – City of Weirton

– City of Weirton $351,008 – City of Martinsburg

– City of Martinsburg $298,708 – City of Beckley

– City of Beckley $100,852 – Vienna City

CDBG Recovery Housing Program (RHP):

The Pilot Program to Help Individuals In Recovery From a Substance Use Disorder Become Stably Housed (Recovery Housing Program), was authorized under Section 8071 of the Support for Patients and Communities (SUPPORT) Act. The Recovery Housing Program (RHP) allows states and the District of Columbia to provide stable, transitional housing for individuals in recovery from a substance-use disorder. The funding covers a period of not more than two years or until the individual secures permanent housing, whichever is earlier.

$1,524,782 – State of West Virginia

HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME):

The HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) provides formula grants to states and localities that communities use – often in partnership with local nonprofit groups – to fund a wide range of activities including building, buying, and/or rehabilitating affordable housing for rent or homeownership or providing direct rental assistance to low-income people. HOME is the largest federal block grant to state and local governments designed exclusively to create affordable housing for low-income households. HOME funds are awarded annually as formula grants to participating jurisdictions (PJs). The program’s flexibility allows states and local governments to use HOME funds for grants, direct loans, loan guarantees or other forms of credit enhancements, or rental assistance or security deposits.

$5,831,141 –State of West Virginia

–State of West Virginia $788,828 – City of Charleston

– City of Charleston $734,203 – City of Huntington

– City of Huntington $561,091 – City of Martinsburg

– City of Martinsburg $383,735 – City of Parkersburg

– City of Parkersburg $346,427 – City of Wheeling

Housing Trust Fund (HTF):

HTF provides grants to states to produce and preserve affordable housing for extremely low- and very low-income households. States and state-designated entities are eligible grantees for the HTF. HUD allocates HTF funds by formula annually. A State must use at least 80 percent of each annual grant for rental housing; up to 10 percent for homeownership; and up to 10 percent for the grantee’s reasonable administrative and planning costs. HTF funds may be used for the production or preservation of affordable housing through the acquisition, new construction, reconstruction, and/or rehabilitation of non-luxury housing with suitable amenities. All HTF-assisted units will be required to have a minimum affordability period of 30 years.

$2,982,433 – State of West Virginia

Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA formula):

The Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA) program provides stable and permanent housing assistance and supportive services to one of the most vulnerable populations – low-income people living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). This population often faces housing instability as well as other life and medical challenges, including mental health and substance abuse issues as well as discrimination and stigma that create barriers to needed services (authorized per the AIDS Housing Opportunity Act (42 U.S.C. 12901-12912)).

$698,124 – State of West Virginia

Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG):

The ESG program provides the first response to people with a housing crisis and engages people living on the streets. ESG awards funds to over 360 urban counties, metropolitan cities, States, and territories, supporting a variety of life-saving activities such as: emergency shelter for people in crisis; street outreach and other essential services to engage people who may be living on the streets; rapid re-housing to provide time-limited permanent housing and stabilization services; and Homelessness prevention for individuals and families.

$1,670,508 – State of West Virginia

– State of West Virginia $147,304 – City of Huntington

Foster Youth to Independence Initiative (FYI):

Under FYI, PHAs provide housing assistance on behalf of youth at least 18 years and not more than 24 years of age who left foster care, or will leave foster care within 90 days, and are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

$4,240,000 – Housing Authority of the City of Point Pleasant

Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program Fund Assignment for Homeownership Special Fees:

The Homeownership Fee is an incentive for PHAs to support HCV families in becoming homeowners. The HCV homeownership program allows HCV families to use their voucher to buy a home and receive monthly assistance in meeting homeownership expenses. HUD provides a special $200 fee to the PHA for every homeownership closing.

$400,000 – Marion County

– Marion County $200,000 – Kanawha County

– Kanawha County $200,000 – Cabell County

– Cabell County $200,000 – Mingo County

