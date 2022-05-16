ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

$41.9 million to go to WV housing programs

By Christian Meffert
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2amIEE_0ffz9Nbp00

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) have announced that $41,957,932 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will go to 20 West Virginia housing authorities.

The funding will be used to “expand rental assistance, address substance use disorder and support other programs to help West Virginians currently experiencing homelessness or housing instability, especially our children and youth.”

“Thousands of West Virginians and millions of Americans are currently experiencing homelessness, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made this devastating issue worse. I am pleased HUD is investing more than $41 million to expand opportunities for stable, accessible housing in our communities, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding,” said Senator Manchin.

“HUD programs help preserve access to reliable, affordable housing in West Virginia,” Senator Capito said. “I’m pleased to see these formula allocations heading our way, which will support initiatives that help individuals in recovery from a substance use disorder, and provide the first response to people facing a housing crisis.”

$1.6 million to go to WV community development

Funds will be allocated as such:

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG):

The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban and rural communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons.

  • $14,252,696 – State of West Virginia
  • $1,653,453 – City of Huntington
  • $1,494,996 – City of Charleston
  • $1,153,109 – City of Wheeling
  • $890,139 – City of Parkersburg
  • $448,962 – City of Morgantown
  • $405,433 – City of Weirton
  • $351,008 – City of Martinsburg
  • $298,708 – City of Beckley
  • $100,852 – Vienna City

CDBG Recovery Housing Program (RHP):

The Pilot Program to Help Individuals In Recovery From a Substance Use Disorder Become Stably Housed (Recovery Housing Program), was authorized under Section 8071 of the Support for Patients and Communities (SUPPORT) Act. The Recovery Housing Program (RHP) allows states and the District of Columbia to provide stable, transitional housing for individuals in recovery from a substance-use disorder. The funding covers a period of not more than two years or until the individual secures permanent housing, whichever is earlier.

  • $1,524,782 – State of West Virginia

HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME):

The HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) provides formula grants to states and localities that communities use – often in partnership with local nonprofit groups – to fund a wide range of activities including building, buying, and/or rehabilitating affordable housing for rent or homeownership or providing direct rental assistance to low-income people. HOME is the largest federal block grant to state and local governments designed exclusively to create affordable housing for low-income households. HOME funds are awarded annually as formula grants to participating jurisdictions (PJs). The program’s flexibility allows states and local governments to use HOME funds for grants, direct loans, loan guarantees or other forms of credit enhancements, or rental assistance or security deposits.

  • $5,831,141 –State of West Virginia
  • $788,828 – City of Charleston
  • $734,203 – City of Huntington
  • $561,091 – City of Martinsburg
  • $383,735 – City of Parkersburg
  • $346,427 – City of Wheeling

Housing Trust Fund (HTF):

HTF provides grants to states to produce and preserve affordable housing for extremely low- and very low-income households. States and state-designated entities are eligible grantees for the HTF. HUD allocates HTF funds by formula annually. A State must use at least 80 percent of each annual grant for rental housing; up to 10 percent for homeownership; and up to 10 percent for the grantee’s reasonable administrative and planning costs. HTF funds may be used for the production or preservation of affordable housing through the acquisition, new construction, reconstruction, and/or rehabilitation of non-luxury housing with suitable amenities. All HTF-assisted units will be required to have a minimum affordability period of 30 years.

  • $2,982,433 – State of West Virginia
Over $54 million to go to WV bridge repair and ADHS

Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA formula):

The Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA) program provides stable and permanent housing assistance and supportive services to one of the most vulnerable populations – low-income people living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). This population often faces housing instability as well as other life and medical challenges, including mental health and substance abuse issues as well as discrimination and stigma that create barriers to needed services (authorized per the AIDS Housing Opportunity Act (42 U.S.C. 12901-12912)).

  • $698,124 – State of West Virginia

Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG):

The ESG program provides the first response to people with a housing crisis and engages people living on the streets. ESG awards funds to over 360 urban counties, metropolitan cities, States, and territories, supporting a variety of life-saving activities such as: emergency shelter for people in crisis; street outreach and other essential services to engage people who may be living on the streets; rapid re-housing to provide time-limited permanent housing and stabilization services; and Homelessness prevention for individuals and families.

  • $1,670,508 – State of West Virginia
  • $147,304 – City of Huntington

Foster Youth to Independence Initiative (FYI):

Under FYI, PHAs provide housing assistance on behalf of youth at least 18 years and not more than 24 years of age who left foster care, or will leave foster care within 90 days, and are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

  • $4,240,000 – Housing Authority of the City of Point Pleasant

Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program Fund Assignment for Homeownership Special Fees:

The Homeownership Fee is an incentive for PHAs to support HCV families in becoming homeowners. The HCV homeownership program allows HCV families to use their voucher to buy a home and receive monthly assistance in meeting homeownership expenses. HUD provides a special $200 fee to the PHA for every homeownership closing.

  • $400,000 – Marion County
  • $200,000 – Kanawha County
  • $200,000 – Cabell County
  • $200,000 – Mingo County
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 12

Linda@Cassidy
3d ago

There should be no illegals allowed in to our beautiful state, citizens of our great state should always come first…veterans and the elderly ‼️

Reply
6
Melidar
3d ago

Unfortuantly not everyone will benefit from this choice. Some will be left out since they will be hindered with a background check. Homelessness will still exist.

Reply(1)
2
Related
WBOY 12 News

WV honors National Foster Care Month

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – May is National Foster Care Month. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Social Services is joining with partners across the country to honor the month. National Foster Care Month acknowledges foster parents, family members, volunteers, mentors, policymakers, child welfare professionals, and other community members who help […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia social workers to get 15% pay raises

Social services workers in West Virginia will receive a 15% pay increase after such efforts failed in the Legislature. Gov. Jim Justice announces the raises Thursday. About 970 employees of the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Social Services will receive the raises starting June 18. DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch says the raises […]
POLITICS
Lootpress

West Virginia housing programs get $42M in federal funding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Twenty West Virginia housing authorities will receive nearly $42 million in federal funding for housing programs. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the funding Monday from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. A statement from the senators said the funding will expand rental assistance, address substance use disorder and support other programs, including for residents experiencing homelessness or housing instability.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
wvpublic.org

Millions For Housing Coming To W.Va.

West Virginia will receive millions of dollars from the federal government to help provide housing across the state. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced Monday that the state would receive more than $41 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). However, on Tuesday, Manchin's office reached out to WVPB with a correction, stating that the total funds would be closer to $37 million.
ADVOCACY
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia receives second half of COVID-19 relief funds

CHARLESTON — State officials announced Monday that West Virginia received the second half of the $1.35 billion American Rescue Plan Act funds, giving West Virginia additional funds to combat COVID-19 and begin work on much-needed drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure projects. During his first-of-the-week virtual briefings from the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Discrimination#Supportive Housing#Affordable Housing#Housing Affordability#Housing Act#Hud#West Virginians#Americans
thecentersquare.com

Justice announces $147 million West Virginia road project

(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced nearly $150 million in funding for a road project in the Southern part of the state, which will be funded through the Roads To Prosperity program. Per the governor’s plan, the state will construct a 5.12-mile-long highway to connect...
POLITICS
wvpublic.org

New COVID Alert Sent To W.Va. Parents Of Grade School Children

The latest national COVID alert has West Virginia health experts sending a new message to parents of grade schoolers. The FDA has approved a booster shot for children 5 to 11 years old who are five months out from their second shot. State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh notes that...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
WDTV

West Virginia health officials continue to urge booster shots

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials at WVU Medicine are encouraging all those eligible to get COVID-19 booster vaccines. In addition, patients and visitors to the hospital are reminded to adhere to masking guidelines. According to the CDC, the vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna (COVID-19 mRNA vaccines) are preferred. Everyone ages...
HEALTH
wvpublic.org

West Virginia Historians Recognize 100th Anniversary Of Mine War Trials

One hundred years ago, the West Virginia Mine Wars drew to a close as several union organizers were put on trial for treason in the aftermath of the Battle of Blair Mountain. Recently, Shepherd University’s Center for Appalachian Studies and Communities worked with mine war museum Coal Country Tours to recognize this overlooked part of history. For the Charles Town treason trials’ 100 year anniversary, panel discussions explored their importance at the school and through a live concert featuring period songs about workers’ rights at Charles Town’s Old Opera House.
CHARLES TOWN, WV
wvpublic.org

Small Business Opportunities Expand For West Virginia Women And Minorities

Services to expand small business opportunities for West Virginia women and minorities were strengthened statewide on Wednesday. The grand opening of the West Virginia Women’s Business Center office in Charleston now gives the nonprofit support agency four statewide hubs serving all 55 counties. The downtown Charleston center joins hubs in Morgantown and Fairmont, with an office in Huntington set to open within the next 30 days.
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy