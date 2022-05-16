1 dead in Boardman crash
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that one person died in a crash off of Interstate 680.
The victim is 51-year-old James Simmons, Jr., of Youngstown.Local woman arrested for child endangering, assault
Crews were called around 2 p.m. Monday to an area just south of the Route 224 entrance ramp.
Officials said Simmons was driving southbound on I-680 when he drove off the right side of the road, hit a fence and went into a ditch, causing the vehicle to roll over.
Simmons died at the scene.
Highway Patrol said he was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 5