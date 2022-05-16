1 dead in Boardman crash

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that one person died in a crash off of Interstate 680.

The victim is 51-year-old James Simmons, Jr., of Youngstown.

Crews were called around 2 p.m. Monday to an area just south of the Route 224 entrance ramp.

Officials said Simmons was driving southbound on I-680 when he drove off the right side of the road, hit a fence and went into a ditch, causing the vehicle to roll over.

Simmons died at the scene.

Highway Patrol said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

