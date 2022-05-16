ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

Benton Harbor Farmers Market opens June 22

By Maura Johnson
abc57.com
 4 days ago

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – The Benton Harbor Farmers Market opens for the season on June 22. The market,...

abc57.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc57.com

Michigan City Farmers Market now open through October

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – The Michigan City Farmers Market is now open each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon through October 29. The market is located at 8th and Washington Streets. Shoppers can find a variety of local produce and artisan goods at the weekly event.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Three Oaks Market opens June 2

THREE OAKS, Mich. – The Three Oaks Market opens for the season on June 2. The market is open each Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. through September 29. Vendors will be set up at 3 S. Elm Street in downtown.
THREE OAKS, MI
abc57.com

Shipshewana Outdoor Flea Market open for 2022 season

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. – The Shipshewana Outdoor Flea Market is now open for the 2022 summer season. The market is open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through September 28. The market will also be open on certain holiday weekends:. Memorial Day (May 30 – June...
SHIPSHEWANA, IN
WNDU

Lacasa builds four new affordable housing duplexes in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The nonprofit housing agency, Lacasa, believes that every family deserves safe, affordable housing. Now, they have brought four new affordable housing duplexes to State Street in Elkhart. Started back in 2019, the project creates eight units in four duplexes, one of which is a historic building...
ELKHART, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Business
City
Benton Harbor, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Benton Harbor, MI
Food & Drinks
Benton Harbor, MI
Business
Benton Harbor, MI
Lifestyle
abc57.com

South Bend whiskey company announces Bourbon Batch No. 2

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Locals whiskey company released a new bourbon batch in collaboration with the Indiana Whiskey Company. Named the Bourbon Batch No. 2, the whiskey is derived from a corn, barley and wheat mash distilled in handmade copper stills. The bourbon is then aged in smaller barrels in the same space, allowing for a distinctive flavor to take effect.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Elkhart County Dairy Farm Finds Niche

Crystal Springs Creamery in Osceola sits where a paved road ends and a gravel path begins. It’s not far from where the urban bustle of Elkhart County and St. Joseph County speeds by. It’s there where dairy farmer Tim Martin and his family developed an idyllic farmstead and dairy.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Lacasa brings affordable housing to Elkhart

State Rep. Bauer calls for more action from Indiana leaders on baby formula crisis. Indiana State Rep. Maureen Bauer (D-South Bend) is calling on Indiana's state leadership to intervene in the formula crisis. Updated: 14 minutes ago. Whitmer says the plan would send money to Michigan families, as they face...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Local developer eyes multi-housing unit at Portage Manor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A developer of workforce housing has been given two months to figure out if such a project would work on the campus of Portage Manor. The Grand Rapids based company called Magnus Capital Partners is interested in an 18-acre parcel that would lie to the north of Portage Manor.
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Center#Food Drink#Bridge Cards#Wic Project
abc57.com

Volunteers needed for the 2022 Four Winds Invitational

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The 2022 Four Winds Invitational is seeking volunteers to help with this year's tournament. The tournament runs August 12 through 14 at the South Bend Country Club. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer you can submit a volunteer application on the invitational website. Volunteers...
SOUTH BEND, IN
harborcountry-news.com

A GRAND FLORAL RETURN

The Blossomtime Festival Grand Floral Parade made its return on Saturday, May 14, after a two-year hiatus. Throngs gathered on the Main Streets of St. Joseph and Benton Harbor as more than 100 participants made their mark on the longstanding parade. “When I got into the convertible, it was surreal...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Benton Harbor prepares for Juneteenth Parade and Celebration

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Juneteenth is right around the corner and Benton Harbor has big plans. Juneteenth, or June 19, is a day that marks the historic moment when slavery was ended after the civil war. Downtown Benton Harbor will be hosting a parade and celebration with vendors, food, music, counseling, and speakers from different parts of the community.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
abc57.com

S.R. 212 closed in Michigan City beginning May 23

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – A section of S.R. 212 will be closed beginning on or after May 23, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced. The closure is for two box culvert replacements in two sections of the road. The first closure will be between Warnke Road and Pueblo...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Aerial treatments of spongy moths commence in Marshall, LaPorte counties

MARSHALL, LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- The Indiana DNR’s divisions of Forestry and Entomology and Plant Pathology are starting aerial treatments of spongy moth populations in selected areas of Marshall, Noble and LaPorte counties Thursday morning. The spongy moth is one of North America’s most damaging invasive species, having eaten...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

2022 Eat and Drink at the Zoo set for May 21

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Potawatomi Zoo’s annual Eat and Drink at the Zoo will be held on May 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. The event, which is for adults ages 21 and over, features regional food and drink vendors sharing their products with guests. Vendors at...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Transpo hosts Employment Open House for several positions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Public Transportation Corporation (Transpo) is hosting an Employment Open House on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. This will be held at the Emil “Lucky” Reznik Administration, Maintenance and Operations Facility (1401 S. Lafayette Blvd.). Candidates are invited to attend...
SOUTH BEND, IN
99.1 WFMK

Vintage Photos of Paw Paw, Michigan, 1900-1950s…and Where Did The Name Come From?

It's one of Michigan's most recognized town names...but not many know its background. Why is it called “Paw Paw”? Keep reading... Rodney Hinckley moved here in 1832 and built his farm. That same year, Pierce Barber built a sawmill along the Paw Paw River. Then along came Peter Gremps who bought the sawmill in 1833. Along with Lymon Daniels, they bought up more land and in 1838, platted it and dubbed their new village “Paw Paw” after the Paw Paw River. In 1836, the township was organized as “Lafayette” and in 1867 it finally adopted the name “Paw Paw” after the village. Fine, Paw Paw was named after the river, and the township after the village, but what's 'Paw Paw'? (Some of you already know this...)
PAW PAW, MI
abc57.com

Michiana's Menu: Join the 'family' at Macadoo's Family Restaurant

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- “We are a basic all-American breakfast place, we have served a lot of the foods people have grew up with,” says Kathy McDonald, Owner and Manager of Macadoo’s Family Restaurant. You cannot experience ‘American style’ in Michiana without a trip to see the staff...
MISHAWAKA, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy