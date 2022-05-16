ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Photos of the white van | Should Be Alive

KGW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVancouver transgender teen Nikki Kuhnhausen went missing in June 2019....

www.kgw.com

KGW

Photos of Larch Mountain crime scene | Should Be Alive

Vancouver transgender teen Nikki Kuhnhausen went missing in June 2019. About six months later, a man who was out picking bear grass discovered Nikki's remains in the Larch Mountain area of Clark County, Washington. A search and rescue team recovered bones and over a dozen items including clothing and four rings — one of them with a bright blue gemstone.
VANCOUVER, WA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Idaho State Journal

Spokane man sentenced for molesting four young girls he was babysitting

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 21-year-old Spokane man convicted of molesting four young girls he helped babysit in 2019 was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison Friday. “I am not scared of you,” one of the victims said during the hearing. “I hope you hate everything you have done.” A jury convicted Mnason J. Rancourt of four counts of first-degree child molestation and one count of attempted child molestation...
SPOKANE, WA
Daily Mail

British woman who used Facebook honey-trap to snare killer who raped and murdered her aunt in South Africa speaks of her joy as the 'violent predator' is jailed for life

A grieving niece who used Facebook to ensnare her aunt's killer from 6,000 miles away today spoke of her joy as he was handed two life sentences. Super-sleuth Lehanne Sergison used a honey-trap plot to catch the fugitive suspected of raping and murdering widower Christine Robinson, 59, in 2014. Andrew...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Two Idaho Scumbags Jailed And Banned From Hunting After Illegally Killing Grizzly Bear

Back on April 9th of 2021, Fish and Game officers came across a dead grizzly bear in Little Warm River, in Fremont County, Idaho. Investigators discovered several bullets in the grizzly’s body, sparking further investigation into a possible illegal killing. A dead cub was also found in the bear’s den, which likely passed away due to the mother being unable to come back and take care of it, according to FOX News.
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local woman deliberately ran over man after mistaking his identity as someone who had victimized family member

An Idaho Falls woman is facing felony charges after she mistook a man's identity and deliberately ran him over with a car thinking he was someone who had victimized a family member, police said. According to court records, Brandi Morgan, 39, hit the man with her car in a store parking lot on Jan. 18. The victim was crossing a lane in front of the store when Morgan reportedly hit him. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

