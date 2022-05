Two Cherokee County woman were arrested on drug charges overnight. Wendy Ball, age 50 of Centre, was booked into jail just after 9:30 Monday night – and released shortly before 1:00am today (Tuesday), after making bail. Ball was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was arrested by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Meanwhile Reagan Johnson, age 23 of Gaylesville, was booked in on the same charges just after 1:00 this morning (Tuesday) and released about 2:30am after making bond.

