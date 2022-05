CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia leads the nation in flooding disasters during the past decade, according to state leaders. Officials are hoping to prevent future disasters, like the one that left large parts of Huntington underwater earlier this month, by creating a new flood prevention plan. State and local leaders met Wednesday in Charleston for the beginning of a two-day symposium to talk about what is needed in this updated plan.

