Identify released of Stockton teenager killed in crash near Oakdale

The 18-year-old Stockton woman who died after driving into a pond east of Oakdale on Friday has been identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office.

The crash happened on Orange Blossom Road near Bonson Court. Adrianna Screeton, 18, of Stockton was driving east in a Nissan SUV with her sister, 20-year-old Alyssa Casias of Oakdale, in the passenger seat, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Screeton was approaching a left bend in the road when, for unknown reasons, she allowed the vehicle to travel to the right and onto the south shoulder. She turned left in an effort to reenter the roadway but lost control, according to the CHP.

The SUV hit a wood fence and several trees before going into the pond. It was partially submerged in the pond when first responders arrived.

Screeton was taken by helicopter to Doctors Medical Center, where she died. CHP Officer Tom Olsen said Monday that someone had removed her from the submerged vehicle and she was breathing at the scene but her cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Casias suffered serious but not life threatening injuries in the crash.

Both women were wearing seat belts.

Her death marked the second of three fatal crashes in just two days. However, the number of fatal crashes in the unincorporated areas of Stanislaus County covered by the CHP are down compared to last year. Olsen said there have been 15 fatalities so far this year compared to 25 during the same time period last year.