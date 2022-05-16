ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

You have just TWO weeks left to qualify for an $800 direct payment – how to claim

By Elizabeth Barton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hq0nx_0ffz7HoX00

AMERICAN taxpayers have two weeks to claim summer stimulus checks worth up to $800.

The payments will go out to families who file their state tax return by May 31.

The cash back, which comes through a tax rebate, will help about 3.1million Colorado residents, Governor Polis announced April 25.

Payments will be worth $400 for individuals and $800 for joint filers.

The rebates aim to offset inflation, which has taken a toll on Americans' wallets.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at 8.3% in April - a few points higher than what experts had predicted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cL7mP_0ffz7HoX00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D6bMe_0ffz7HoX00

“People are paying more for everyday items like gas, groceries, and rent through no fault of their own,” Mr Polis said in the announcement.

“Instead of the government sitting on money that Coloradans earned, we want to give everyone cash back as quickly and easily as possible to provide immediate relief and empower people to do what they want to with their money.”

Who is eligible?

To qualify for the payments, you must be a full-time Colorado resident.

Information from 2021 tax returns, which must be filed by May 31, 2022, will be used to process the rebates.

Eligible taxpayers can expect to receive their check in August or September, according to the state.

It’s unclear if they will go out in multiple batches.

The Sun reached out to the Governor's office for more information.

Fighting inflation nationwide

Various other states will send out direct payments to eligible residents.

In Maine, about 850,000 residents are set to get $850 rebate checks, which could arrive in June.

This is a part of the state’s $1.2billion surplus budget.

Millions of taxpayers in Illinois are also in line to get payments worth up to $400 this year.

Governor Pritzker signed the state’s $46.5billion 2023 budget into law on April 19.

And in Delaware, 600,000 will get rebate payments worth up to $600 in weeks.

The direct payments will go out to residents who filed a Delaware tax return for 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aNd4W_0ffz7HoX00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XCH8F_0ffz7HoX00

For more in consumer, child tax credits of up to $3,600 are now available to low-income families.

Plus, see 24 states offering universal basic income.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 5

seemingly.lost
3d ago

lol love him taking credit for TABOR. Even more so since he tried to abolish it.

Reply
6
Tanya Van Meter
3d ago

August or September huh... Right before election.... Jared your days in that position are numbered...He needs out in November

Reply
3
Jonathan Filkins
3d ago

it is a tax refund. overpayment. they have to give it back. not because of inflation. in fact, they tried to pass a law saying they could keep this money and do whatever they wanted with it.

Reply
2
Related
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $400 checks could be sent to millions

As inflation and gas prices continue to rise, states are still working to give residents a break in the form of stimulus payments if possible. Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, has proposed an inflation relief bill worth $18.1 billion dollars. The bill would help offset the costs of inflation for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Colorado residents will be paid up to $800

Colorado residents will be getting a stimulus check, worth up to $800. The Colorado Cash Back program will provide relief payments to residents. Colorado Governor, Jared Polis announced the Colorado Cashback program. It will provide stimulus payments to eligible residents. Find additional details here. This program as announced as inflation...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Maine State
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Government
The Associated Press

New Mexico delivers inflation relief payments to residents

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is delivering the first in a series of direct payments to the state’s adult residents to offset higher consumers costs amid inflation. Individual taxpayers who get direct deposit rebates are scheduled to receive $250 and couples who file jointly are set to receive $500 as early as Thursday. Checks for another 200,000 taxpayers will arrive in the mail over the next few weeks.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Direct Payments#Consumer Price Index#Rebates#American#Americans#Coloradans
The US Sun

Deadline fast approaching for thousands of Americans to receive up to $2,000 in energy relief – do you qualify?

THOUSANDS of Minnesotans are eligible to apply for up to $2,000 in energy assistance from a local non-profit group. Kootasca Community Action's 2021-22 Energy Assistance Program is available to residents of Itasca and Koochiching County in Minnesota. The initiative fields applications from households and provides financial aid to help cover...
KOOCHICHING COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
CBS Minnesota

For 1 Month, MN Accepting Applications For $110M In Struggling Homeowner Assistance

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Are you among those in Minnesota currently behind on your mortgage payments? The state is giving away nearly $110 million in help. Minnesota Housing announced on Friday that the HomeHelpMN program will open for applications on Tuesday, May 17. The money will go to homeowners who are behind on mortgage or home-related expenses due to the pandemic. But sign up now, because much of the money will be awarded on a “first come, first served” basis. Applications will be accepted for just one month. The money comes from the Federal American Rescue Plan and can only be used for...
MINNESOTA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Tax Preparer Charged with 11 Courts of Preparation of False Tax Returns for Herself and Others

Louisiana Tax Preparer Charged with 11 Courts of Preparation of False Tax Returns for Herself and Others. Louisiana – On May 17, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that a federal grand jury has returned an eleven-count indictment charging Bridget Rogers White, age 47, of Baker, Louisiana, with aiding and assisting in the preparation of false tax returns for herself and others.
LOUISIANA STATE
Alamosa Valley Courier

A federal program gives people $30 a month for internet

VALLEY– A federal program offering $30 to $75 each month to offset the cost of broadband internet service has attracted less than 30% of eligible users in Colorado since it launched in January. But that fraction includes 132,060 Colorado households who have enrolled in the Affordable Connectivity Program, as...
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

You Can Apparently Buy A House At Home Depot In Colorado

The housing market is and has been absolutely bonkers over the past few years in terms of how much they're appreciating and how expensive living has become in general. Rents are even higher and as the cost of living just continues to rise and tighten its grip on so many people's bank accounts, ours included.
COLORADO STATE
Phys.org

What's in your weed? You might be surprised

Labels like indica, sativa and hybrid—commonly used to distinguish one category of cannabis from another—tell consumers little about what's in their product, and could be confusing or misleading, suggests a new study of nearly 90,000 samples across six states. Published May 19 in the journal PLOS One, the...
COLORADO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Whitmer pitches $500 checks as Legislature eyes billions in tax cuts

(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pitched lawmakers her plan to send $500 checks to “working families.” The money would derive from the budget surplus amid record 40-year inflation and the statewide average gas prices breaking $4.50 per gallon. The Senate Fiscal Agency estimated Michigan's budget...
MICHIGAN STATE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
435K+
Followers
25K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy