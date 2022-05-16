ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

USA Team Handball coming to Spokane in 2023 and 2024

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 4 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. — USA Team Handball will be coming to Spokane for the USA Team Handball US Open and USA Junior National Championships in 2023 and 2024.

The events will be held at The Podium. The newly-built, 75,000 square-foot facility will host 500 athletes, 60 VIPs, coaches and staff and 500 out of town fans. It is expected that the event will produce 750 nights of people staying in hotels and create more than $1.5 million each year for the region.

This is the first time USA Team Handball will be coming to Spokane.

“It’s exciting to host such a dynamic sporting event for the first time,” Eric Sawyer, President and CEO of Spokane Sports, said. “Our community has a terrific reputation of turning out for Olympic sports. We anticipate USA Team Handball will generate great buzz in Spokane.”

Next to soccer, handball is the second largest team sport in Europe. Played with seven players on each team, the summer Olympic sport is often described as a combination of basketball, lacrosse and water polo.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide our teams with such an incredible venue to compete in,” CEO of USA Team Handball Ryan Johnson said. “More than just a competition, this event is an annual reunion for many in our community and is a fundamental part of the legacy of our sport. It’s critical we offer an environment suitable for an event of this importance, and Spokane and The Podium will be the perfect host.”

USA Team Handball will be coming to the podium from May 11-14 in 2023 and May 9-12 in 2024.

