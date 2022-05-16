Saltillo softball P/UTIL AK Willingham voted SBLive’s Mississippi High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Saltillo softball P/UTIL AK Willingham for being voted SBLive’s Mississippi High School Athlete of the Week for May 2-8!

The sophomore recorded the win in the circle with 12 strikeouts and only allowed four hits, two runs in a game one third-round playoff victory against Neshoba Central.

Willingham received 51.11% of the vote, beating out Jackson Prep's D’Ambrah Watts who finished second with 30.29% . There were over 122,000 votes tallied this week!

If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivems.

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for May 2-8:

Catherine Stroud, Enterprise softball: Stroud went 5-for-7 at the plate with a triple and a solo home run in Enterprise's series sweep over Wesson.

Zoe Goodman, New Hope softball: Goodman went 3-for-5 and scored two runs to lead New Hope to a 10-2 win over Vicksburg in game two of their 5A playoff series. With the victory, New Hope earned a 2-0 series sweep and a berth in the state semifinals.

D’Ambrah Watts, Jackson Prep girls track and field: Watts won the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.33, and finished second in the 300 hurdles with a 47.92 at the MAIS state championship meet.

Addison Lindley, Germantown softball: Lindley recorded the win with nine strikeouts and only allowed four hits in a 3-1 third-round playoff win over Hernando.

Matt Roncalli, Saltillo baseball: Roncalli had two hits - including a two-run triple that capped off a nine-run second inning - to lift the defending Class 5A state champions back into the Class 5A North State Championship.

Jacob Tackett, Tupelo Christian baseball: The senior went the distance in a 10-0, five-inning shutout to even the series with Biggersville.

K.K. Clark, Brandon baseball: The Pearl River Community College commit tossed four innings allowing just one hit, no walks and struck out five in a shutout 15-0 game one 6A South Quarterfinals win over Pearl.

Tucker Woods , Seminary baseball: Woods recorded the win on the mound for Seminary lasting six and two-third innings, allowing seven hits, six runs (two earned), and had three strikeouts in game one of the third round of their Class 3A playoff series against Southeast Lauderdale.

Dawson Muenzenmay, Northwest Rankin baseball: Muenzenmay went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs, and two runs scored in an 11-1 win to take a 1-0 lead in the 6A quarterfinal series against Petal.

Elliot Davis, Jackson Prep boys track and field: The freshman finished second in both the two-mile and one mile - running a 4:38 mile - at the MAIS state championship meet.