ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Most of Wisconsin remains under very high fire danger; risk slightly lower in southern part of state, DNR says

By Rayos Syndication User
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ks39m_0ffz4Gy100

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT/WISC) – Most of Wisconsin remains at very high risk for wildfires, the state’s Department of Natural Resources said Monday.

The agency is asking people to avoid burning anything to avoid wildfires.

Southern Wisconsin, including Madison, sits at a high fire risk; the area north of a line roughly extending from La Crosse to the Wisconsin Dells to Sheboygan is at a very high risk.

The current warm, dry, and windy conditions make burning of any kind extremely risky. And while the southern half of the state is greening up, which moderates fire potential, the DNR says moisture levels are at their lowest point, making trees more flammable.

The DNR says in the last week, 127 wildfires have burned nearly 100 acres. While downed power lines sparked most of those fires, some were the result of debris burning, equipment and lightning.

So far this year, the DNR says it’s responded to 450 fires that have burned more than 630 acres.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs3duluth.com

Storms topple trees, leave 7,000 without power across Northland

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - About 7,000 homes were without power Wednesday night after a line of storms moved through northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Areas hardest hit included just north of Duluth, as well as Iron County, Wisconsin and Gogebic County in the UP. Crews from Minnesota Power, Lake Country...
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
City
Sheboygan, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Monster muskies! Wisconsin's state fish is thriving

The Appleton Parks and Rec Department is still hiring for summer 2022. The ceremony was held during National Police Week. There was a brush fire on the Fox Valley Technical College campus Tuesday, but it was intentionally set. Updated: 3 hours ago. Massive muskies up to 58 inches long splash...
APPLETON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

COVID curve climbs to new milestone in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE— While Wisconsin's COVID case counts remain far below what we saw during this past winter's omicron spike, Dr. Ben Weston, chief health policy advisor with Milwaukee County, said the curve has now climbed higher than our state's initial spike tied to the delta variant. "It's important to keep...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr#Wkbt Wisc#The Wisconsin Dells
WDIO-TV

6 injured in explosion, fire at Wisconsin factory

Six people were hurt, including three firefighters, in an explosion and fire that rocked a Wisconsin marine construction company Thursday. The fire at Summerset Marine Construction in the small Waukesha County community of Eagle was still burning Thursday afternoon, but the thick black smoke that poured from the building earlier in the day and could be seen for miles was no longer visible. Eagle is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Exact Sciences announces around 230 layoffs, including in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Exact Sciences announced around 230 employees, about 50 of whom are based in Wisconsin, were laid off Tuesday amid high inflation and a need to prioritize specific programs. Company spokesperson Scott Larrivee stated Thursday that these layoffs make up around 3% of the company’s total workforce....
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

How you can help a rare Wisconsin butterfly population

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said it could use help from hobby gardeners to sustain a rare butterfly population. On a beautiful spring day in the driftless region, volunteers and DNR staff took over Hogback Prairie State Natural Area. It’s a wide open property with a huge hill in the middle.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
cwbradio.com

More Bird Flu Outbreaks in Wisconsin

(Terry Bell, WRN) There are three new outbreaks of avian influenza/bird flu in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture says new cases are confirmed in Barron, Dunn, and Marinette Counties. More than ten-thousand chickens had to be euthanized in the Barron County outbreak. The other two cases were in backyard...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Gunman climbs on Wisconsin church roof, stand-off ensues

Police in Appleton have arrested a man who climbed onto a church roof with a gun. WFRV-TV reported that police received a call Thursday morning about a suspect who pointed a gun at someone at St. Bernadette Parish. The suspect then got on the roof. Assistant Police Chief Polly Olson told the television station that the man fired rounds in the air. Negotiators were brought in to talk with the man. The stand-off went on for about two hours before the man was taken into custody. The Appleton Police Department posted a note on its Facebook page saying the incident was resolved safely. A police spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to voicemail and email messages from The Associated Press.
APPLETON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy