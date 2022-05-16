Most of Wisconsin remains under very high fire danger; risk slightly lower in southern part of state, DNR says

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT/WISC) – Most of Wisconsin remains at very high risk for wildfires, the state’s Department of Natural Resources said Monday.

The agency is asking people to avoid burning anything to avoid wildfires.

Southern Wisconsin, including Madison, sits at a high fire risk; the area north of a line roughly extending from La Crosse to the Wisconsin Dells to Sheboygan is at a very high risk.

The current warm, dry, and windy conditions make burning of any kind extremely risky. And while the southern half of the state is greening up, which moderates fire potential, the DNR says moisture levels are at their lowest point, making trees more flammable.

The DNR says in the last week, 127 wildfires have burned nearly 100 acres. While downed power lines sparked most of those fires, some were the result of debris burning, equipment and lightning.

So far this year, the DNR says it’s responded to 450 fires that have burned more than 630 acres.

