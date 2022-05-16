ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse woman to kayak entire length of Mississippi River to celebrate community diversity

By Rayos Syndication User
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DCVIx_0ffz3kMK00

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A La Crosse woman is heading on the trip of a lifetime this week, combining her love of kayaking with helping others. Friends and supporters joined Bobbi Rathert on Sunday at Pettibone Campground for a launch party.

Rathert plans to kayak the entire 2,400 miles of the Mississippi from the headwaters to the Gulf of Mexico, but she’s not just doing it for the experience.

Rathert teamed up with the group “Help Restores” to celebrate diversity in our community.

“We are all one in this community and we all have a stake in it,” Rathert said. “We all have to challenge ourselves and really move our hearts to really break those barriers.”

Rathert leaves Monday for the headwaters of the Mississippi in Minnesota at Lake Itaska. She hopes to be in the water by Wednesday.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake, MS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Mississippi State
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Mississippi Sports
La Crosse, WI
Sports
State
Minnesota State
guttenbergpress.com

Historic Black Hawk Bridge to be replaced

Motorists might want to drive over, or take a look at, the historic Black Hawk Bridge at Lansing, Iowa one more time because the bridge is scheduled to be replaced and demolished in the coming years. (Photo by Ted Pennekamp)
LANSING, IA
B105

$45 ‘Monster Mary’ Is Worth A Wisconsin Road Trip

I'm packing up my bags and digging through the couch cushions for gas money for a road trip to try this Monster Mary. I recently saw it on one of my favorite new YouTube series, Explore Wisconsinbly With Mary Mack. This week, Mary tackled a huge bloody mary!. This 'Monster...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox9.com

23-year-old goes missing while swimming in Wisconsin river

MENOMONIE, Wis. (FOX 9) - A 23-year-old went missing while swimming in the Red Cedar River in Dunn County, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, according to the Menomonie Police Department. The man was swimming in the river at Riverside Park in Menomonie around 3:23 p.m. when he went under the water but never resurfaced, police said. His friends attempted to save him but were unsuccessful.
MENOMONIE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi River#Kayaks#Kayaking#Diversity#Wkbt#Pettibone Campground
KAAL-TV

Ruby's Pantry announces next pop-up pantry & donation increase

(ABC 6 News) - Ruby's Pantry announced it is increasing its donation amount from $20 to $25 due to the increasing cost of fuel. In a press release, Ruby's Pantry stated it owns over 15 trucks that travel around 650,000 each year to serve its various locations, including 82 in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin, and rising fuel costs is making those needs difficult to meet.
AUSTIN, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Sports
Thrillist

Culver's Is Giving Away Free Cheese Curds & Custard from Its New Touring Food Truck

Culver’s is putting its first-ever food truck out on the road, heading out well-beyond Sauk City, Wisconsin, where it was founded. The truck will be trekking through 17 cities to bring its beloved Cheese Curds and custard to the hungry masses. Culver’s is taking its first-ever food truck, a 22-footer, on what it calls the “From Wisconsin With Love” tour. At each stop Culver's will be slinging free Cheese Curds and custard out the window.
SAUK CITY, WI
WSAW

Stockbox program helps central Wisconsin seniors

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A program that helps seniors with food insecurity is gaining ground in central Wisconsin. It started less than a year ago in Portage County and is already making a difference to people in need. It’s called the Stockbox program. Several counties in central Wisconsin now...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse Co. man dies after getting pinned under tractor

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse County man is dead following a farming accident. According to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18 for a man pinned under a tractor in a field on Prairie Road in the Town of Bangor.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for May 19, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Construction of roundabout begins on Columbia Co. intersection

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Construction started Monday on reconstructing an intersection along a portion of US 51 in Columbia County. Crews began work reconstructing the intersection of US 51/WIS 22/WIS 60 and realigning it with a roundabout, as well as removing a curve along US 51. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the roundabout in the Town of North Leeds will be able to accommodate all vehicles, including farm equipment and large trucks.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy