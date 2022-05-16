La Crosse woman to kayak entire length of Mississippi River to celebrate community diversity

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A La Crosse woman is heading on the trip of a lifetime this week, combining her love of kayaking with helping others. Friends and supporters joined Bobbi Rathert on Sunday at Pettibone Campground for a launch party.

Rathert plans to kayak the entire 2,400 miles of the Mississippi from the headwaters to the Gulf of Mexico, but she’s not just doing it for the experience.

Rathert teamed up with the group “Help Restores” to celebrate diversity in our community.

“We are all one in this community and we all have a stake in it,” Rathert said. “We all have to challenge ourselves and really move our hearts to really break those barriers.”

Rathert leaves Monday for the headwaters of the Mississippi in Minnesota at Lake Itaska. She hopes to be in the water by Wednesday.

