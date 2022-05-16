ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins' Brian Boyle has knee surgery ahead of free agency

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v4swL_0ffz200400
Brian Boyle underwent knee surgery. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers rallied back from a 3-1 series deficit to defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in overtime of Sunday's Game 7, advance in the postseason tournament and send the Penguins to their fourth consecutive first-round playoff exit.

Pittsburgh was without veteran center Brian Boyle for that contest because of the left knee injury he suffered in Friday's Game 6 loss at PPG Paints Arena. It's now unclear if the 37-year-old would've played again this spring had the Penguins won on Sunday.

The Penguins confirmed on Monday that Boyle underwent successful surgery earlier in the day to repair the knee issue.

"The procedure on Boyle's left knee was performed by team physician Dr. Dharmesh Vyas at UPMC Presbyterian-Shadyside," the club explained.

It's estimated Boyle will require six weeks to recover, but his future beyond that is very much in question.

Boyle didn't play during the pandemic-altered 2020-21 NHL season but put pen to paper on a one-year contract worth $750,000 with the Penguins last October. He tallied 11 goals and 10 assists across 66 regular-season games and then contributed a pair of assists in the series against the Rangers before he exited Game 6 after taking only two shifts, per Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

It was reported on Monday that Penguins ownership may be "evaluating" the futures of general manager Ron Hextall and president of hockey operations Brian Burke. Both were named to their roles in February 2021.

One assumes it's too early to know if Hextall and/or Burke would welcome Boyle back or if the big man is interested in returning to the Penguins or any active roster this fall.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Penguins Free Agent Predictions: Who Stays and Who Goes

The Pittsburgh Penguins season came to a devastating end in a Game 7 overtime loss to the New York Rangers. With their fourth-straight early exit in the playoffs, it is clear the Penguins are in need of a retooling to compete for another Stanley Cup. This offseason also marks the end of contracts for three players who were integral parts of their back to back championship run in 2016 and 2017: Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and Bryan Rust.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Penguins News & Rumors: Breaking Up the Core, Firing Hextall & More

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics and dive into more than just box scores. There’s been some serious buzz surrounding the Penguins as the team cleans out their things from the arena, leaving with disappointment after a tough seven-game series with the New York Rangers. Pittsburgh is in line for one of their most intriguing offseasons in franchise history, let’s take a closer look at what to expect.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins Unlikely to Return to Team for 2022-23 Season

The Boston Bruins have a number of questions that will require answers going into this offseason. What will happen with veteran Patrice Bergeron? Is Jake DeBrusk finally going to be moved? Where will the team find more scoring? Are they going to make a big, short-term move if Bergeron decides to return? Finally, how do they compete in a tough Atlantic Division?
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Ranking the top 5 horses to win the Preakness Stakes

We’ve now seen the draw for the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 21, 2022 and are ready to finalize our top 5 rankings. After a Kentucky Derby for horse racing fans to remember (and for most gamblers to forget!) we've got an interesting clash with three main contenders: the presumptive best horse of his generation looking for redemption (Epicenter), a filly out to show the boys who is boss (Secret Oath), and a talented runner owned by a Baltimore native who was held out of the Derby to give him the best shot of winning the Preakness (Early Voting).
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Boyle
Person
Ron Hextall
Yardbarker

Lakers Fans Would Welcome This Blockbuster Trade: D'Angelo Russell And Patrick Beverley For Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, And 2025 First Round Pick

There is no way to tell where Russell Westbrook will end up next season, there are signs that the Lakers might run it back and give it another shot with the point guard. However, the reigning sentiment since almost halfway through this regular season has been that he won't be on the roster anymore, and people in the NBA universe are often suggesting potential trades for the former MVP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Suns coach Monty Williams fires back at Timberwolves' Patrick Beverley over Chris Paul criticism

Patrick Beverley attracted a great deal of attention on Monday for his harsh criticism of Chris Paul, and Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams had a strong response. During his appearance as a guest analyst on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Beverley unloaded on Paul for being a poor defender . The Minnesota Timberwolves guard said Williams should have benched Paul during the Suns’ blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Philadelphia 76ers reportedly in pursuit of 'another star'

Philadelphia 76ers general manager Daryl Morey will reportedly be in the hunt for “another star” to team with the organization’s resident All-Stars Joel Embiid and James Harden. Despite the grand hopes that came when the organization acquired Harden at the trade deadline and the early synergy between...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppg Paints Arena
The Hockey Writers

Penguins’ First-Round Loss to Rangers Was a Series of ”Almosts”

When the Pittsburgh Penguins were drawn to meet the New York Rangers in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs, it was billed as one of the marquee matchups in the Eastern Conference. It lived up to the hype, as the Rangers stormed back from a 3-1 series deficit to eliminate the Penguins in seven games. While the tension was palpable through those seven games, it looks quite different for the Penguins in retrospect. For the boys from the ‘Burgh, the 2022 Playoff loss boils down to the things that they almost did.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers' Mike Tomlin has nice gesture for Ravens' Sam Koch

During their respective tenures, Tomlin’s Steelers won 18 head-to-head matchups in the regular season while Koch’s Ravens won 15. The two teams also won one Super Bowl each over that span and met a total of three times in the playoffs, with Pittsburgh winning two of those games.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Ravens Fans Will Be Pumped About An Upcoming Documentary

To this day, tenacious defense is part of the Baltimore Ravens‘ calling card. Even if they have the versatile Lamar Jackson on offense, they also have stalwarts on the defensive unit like Calais Campbell, Tyus Bowser, Odafe Oweh, Marcus Peters, and Marlon Humphrey. They also prioritized that side of...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Luka Doncic Says Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson Are Incredible Offensive Players, But Draymond Green Is The Key To The Warriors

The Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks are about to start their Western Conference Finals battle on Wednesday, with the Warriors core trying to get another championship and Luka Doncic trying to establish himself as a true superstar by making it to his first NBA Finals, although he just says he's living his best life . And while it has rightly been billed as a matchup between Luka and Steph Curry, there are a few other players that can swing the series on both sides.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Dodgers Starting To Show A Troubling Trend

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the best and deepest teams in all of baseball beyond a shadow of a doubt. This team is deep in pitching and has a lineup that can hurt you in so many ways. With names like Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Cody Bellinger, and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Colts could sign veteran QB after trading for Matt Ryan?

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and company are hoping they upgraded at the quarterback position this offseason by trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders and then acquiring one-time Most Valuable Player Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons. It appears Indianapolis isn't out of the quarterback market quite yet.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Report: GM Ron Hextall Asked to Map Future of Penguins

The season ended under a week ago for the Pittsburgh Penguins, and there is already a possible fire being set in the front office. The morning after the Penguins lost in Game 7 to the New York Rangers, there was rumors that the new ownership in Fenway Sports Group (FSG) was evaluating general manager Ron Hextall.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

33K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy