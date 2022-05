CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- In a sea of navy baseball cleats, a pair of orange Jordan 1 mids stands out. "This is really like the first pair I was able to get my hands on and get spikes them and wear them on the field," said UVA junior outfielder Chris Newell. "I think it gives me a little bit more of a swagger and contributes to having a fun attitude and playing loose."

