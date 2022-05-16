ATP spares 2 British tournaments for banning Russians

Liz Truss faces a showdown meeting with a close ally of US president Joe Biden on Saturday amid international efforts to prevent the British government from overriding the Northern Ireland Protocol.The foreign secretary, and international trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, are due to hold talks in London with Congressman Richard Neal who is urging UK ministers against any unilateral “breach” of the Brexit treaty.It follows a warning from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said that the US Congress would not agree to any trade deal if Britain plunges ahead with a plan to “discard” the protocol.Mr Neal, who arrived in...

POLITICS ・ 37 MINUTES AGO