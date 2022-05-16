ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

ATP spares 2 British tournaments for banning Russians

By The Associated Press
WVNT-TV
 4 days ago

The Queen’s and Eastbourne tournaments were spared punishment from the ATP on Monday for banning Russian and Belarussian players. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted the British Lawn Tennis Association and the All England...

www.wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Joe Biden ally aims to ‘convince’ UK government to drop protocol plan during London talks

Liz Truss faces a showdown meeting with a close ally of US president Joe Biden on Saturday amid international efforts to prevent the British government from overriding the Northern Ireland Protocol.The foreign secretary, and international trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, are due to hold talks in London with Congressman Richard Neal who is urging UK ministers against any unilateral “breach” of the Brexit treaty.It follows a warning from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said that the US Congress would not agree to any trade deal if Britain plunges ahead with a plan to “discard” the protocol.Mr Neal, who arrived in...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atp Tour#England#Atp#British#Russians#Belarussian#The All England Club#Belarusian#Wta#Lta#The Atp Tour#Ap

Comments / 0

Community Policy