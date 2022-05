Two men were hospitalized following an accidental shooting incident early Tuesday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 3:00 a.m. a deputy responded to the 200 block of Lower Crest Road in the Oakland area for a medical aid call. Upon arrival, the deputy discovered two men both suffering from gunshot wounds. 26-year old Chance Downs sustained a wound to his left knee. 21-year old Parker Cullison had a gunshot wound to the front of his stomach.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO