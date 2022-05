Facing crushing rents and home prices, more Oakland residents are now living in cars, trucks, and RVs. Newly released data from the 2022 point-in-time homeless count corroborated what’s visible along many major streets and freeway underpasses throughout the city—that hundreds more people have sought shelter in vehicles in recent years. As of February, an estimated 1,031 people were living in cars and vans in the city, and another 907 were sleeping in RVs, altogether representing more than half of Oakland’s unsheltered population.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO