Boston, MA

Red Sox' Christian Arroyo sitting Monday

By Aidan McGrath
numberfire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Red Sox did not list Christian Arroyo as a starter for Monday's game...

FanSided

Boston Red Sox: An offer Xander Bogaerts can’t refuse

As the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts continue to work out a deal, a speculative contract could keep him in Boston: $32 million per year for 5 years. When Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts hit a home run in the eighth inning, he’d already heard the chants: Re-Sign Xander.
96.9 WOUR

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
NESN

Red Sox Promote Top Pitching Prospect To Triple-A Worcester

Brayan Bello’s birthday came with a promotion within the the Boston Red Sox minor league system. Bello, the Red Sox’s top pitching prospect who turned 23 years old on Tuesday, was bumped up from Double-A Portland to Triple-A Worcester in a series of minor league roster moves made by the club.
WORCESTER, MA
Fstoppers

Video Shows Camera Operator Hit in Head by Home Run

During the May 16 Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks baseball game, Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta turned on a Craig Kimbrel fastball, lifting it for a home run over the right field fence. Unfortunately, the ball came down on the head of a camera operator standing on top of the outfield wall.
PHOENIX, AZ
Person
Christian Arroyo
numberfire.com

Tyler O'Neill absent from Cardinals' lineup versus Mets

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. O'Neill is taking a seat after starting the first two games of the series. Dylan Carlson is shifting to left field in place of O'Neill and hitting fifth. Albert Pujols is entering the lineup to be the Cardinals' designated hitter and No. 8 batter.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
#Red Sox#The Boston Red Sox#The Houston Astros
Yardbarker

Red Sox top prospect Triston Casas tweaks right ankle in Worcester

Red Sox top prospect Triston Casas was removed in the seventh inning of Triple-A Worcester’s 4-3 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Polar Park on Tuesday night. With two outs in the top of the seventh, Casas was visited at first base by WooSox manager Chad Tracy and trainer...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox outright Jaylin Davis to Triple-A Worcester after outfielder clears waivers

The Red Sox have outrighted Jaylin Davis to Triple-A Worcester after the outfielder cleared waivers, MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo reported earlier Wednesday afternoon. Davis, 27, was claimed off waivers from the Giants late last month before making his Red Sox debut on April 30. Appearing in two games with Boston while the team was in Baltimore, the right-handed hitter went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and two strikeouts.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

William Contreras on Braves' bench Wednesday afternoon

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Travis d'Arnaud is starting at catcher over Contreras and hitting sixth. numberFire’s models project d'Arnaud for 7.9 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he has a $2,700...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Red Sox: Scott Boras stomps out any hope of in-season Xander Bogaerts extension

The Boston Red Sox will have to wait until after the season to hold contract extension talks with star shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Bogaerts is requesting somewhere within the $32 million – $34 million AAV range on a long-term contract, as he wants to be paid as much as the top tier of shortstops in baseball. This pairs with the shortstop market skyrocketing, and the fact that Bogaerts has an opt out in his contract after this season.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
numberfire.com

Detroit's Spencer Torkelson batting eighth on Tuesday

Detroit Tigers infielder Spencer Torkelson is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Torkelson will start at first base on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Rays. Harold Castro moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Torkelson for 7.5 FanDuel points...
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Bruins star Brad Marchand set for surprise offseason surgery

The Boston Bruins were bounced in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after failing to win a single game on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes in their seven-game series. While they managed to get the job done in Boston, it wasn’t enough to force their way into the second round. With the offseason looming, it appears Brad Marchand could be set to undergo a procedure on his hip, according to Fluto Shinzawa.
NHL

