One surprising Spy x Family fan has brought both Loid and Yor Forger to life through awesome cosplay! Tatsuya Endo's original manga franchise has been dominating conversation ever since the official anime adaptation debuted this Spring, and with it has introduced fans to its unique trio of characters as they form a makeshift family. Each of them has joined this family under false pretenses, and are struggling to come to terms with their new familial life while trying to keep their respective secrets from one another. But at the same time, it's clear they're growing closer and closer.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO