Camila Cabello to replace Kelly Clarkson on NBC's 'The Voice'

By JESSICA A. BOTELHO, NBC 10 NEWS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA change is coming to Season 22 of NBC’s “The Voice,” which premieres in the fall. Camila Cabello, a singer, is replacing Kelly Clarkson as a coach. NBC made the announcement Monday....

