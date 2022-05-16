ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otsego, Sullivan by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-16 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the...

Tornado Watch issued for Burlington, Camden, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burlington; Camden; Middlesex; Monmouth; Ocean TORNADO WATCH 251 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEW JERSEY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL NEW JERSEY MONMOUTH IN NORTHERN NEW JERSEY MIDDLESEX IN SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY BURLINGTON CAMDEN OCEAN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CAMDEN, CHERRY HILL, EAST BRUNSWICK, EDISON, FREEHOLD, MOORESTOWN, MOUNT HOLLY, NEW BRUNSWICK, NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, PERTH AMBOY, SAYREVILLE, AND TOMS RIVER.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Ocean, Eastern Monmouth, Middlesex, Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for central, northern and southern New Jersey. Target Area: Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth; Middlesex; Ocean; Western Monmouth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Ocean, Monmouth and central Middlesex Counties through 545 PM EDT At 455 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Sayreville to Jamesburg to Roosevelt. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include New Brunswick, Perth Amboy, Long Branch, Asbury Park, Sandy Hook, Edison, Lakewood, Middletown, Old Bridge, Howell, East Brunswick, Sayreville, Marlboro, Manalapan, Tinton Falls, Holmdel, Red Bank, Keansburg, Matawan and Jamesburg. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 9 and 12. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 10 and 34. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 2. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 93 and 130. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Air Quality Alert issued for Camden, Eastern Monmouth, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Camden; Eastern Monmouth; Gloucester; Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Morris; Northwestern Burlington; Somerset; Western Monmouth AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EDT SATURDAY The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Ground Level Ozone...from 11 AM to 11 PM EDT Saturday. An Air Quality Advisory means that air quality within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For more information on current and forecast concentrations of ground-level ozone and fine particulates, visit www.airnow.gov or www.state.nj.us/dep/airmon/ or call the New Jersey Bureau of Air Monitoring at 609-292-0138
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Special Weather Statement issued for Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 11:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berks; Carbon; Delaware; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lehigh; Lower Bucks; Monroe; Northampton; Philadelphia; Upper Bucks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery An area of showers and thunderstorms are currently over eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania and are tracking east. These storms will intensify later this afternoon and evening as they pass through southeast Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey. The primary threats from these storms are damaging winds and large hail, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Air Quality Alert issued for Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Northern Middlesex; Northern New Haven; Northern New London; Southern Fairfield; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven; Southern New London AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EDT SATURDAY The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has issued an Air Quality Action Day for the following counties: Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London. This is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM EDT Saturday. An Air Quality Action Day means that Ground Level Ozone within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional information, please visit the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Web site at http://www.ct.gov/deep/aqi
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Air Quality Alert issued for Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan) by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bronx; Kings (Brooklyn); New York (Manhattan); Northeast Suffolk; Northern Nassau; Northern Queens; Northern Westchester; Northwest Suffolk; Richmond (Staten Is.); Rockland; Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southern Queens; Southern Westchester; Southwest Suffolk AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EDT SATURDAY The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the following counties: New York, Bronx, Kings, Queens, Richmond, Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, and Rockland. This is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM EDT Saturday. Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than an Air Quality Index value of 100 for the pollutant of Ground Level Ozone. The Air Quality Index, or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the greater the health concern. When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young, and those with preexisting respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease. Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician. A toll free air quality hotline has been established so New York residents can stay informed on the air quality situation. The toll free number is 1 800 5 3 5, 1 3 4 5.
BRONX, NY

