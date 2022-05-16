Severe Weather Statement issued for Otsego, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for central, northern and southern New Jersey. Target Area: Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth; Middlesex; Ocean; Western Monmouth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Ocean, Monmouth and central Middlesex Counties through 545 PM EDT At 455 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Sayreville to Jamesburg to Roosevelt. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include New Brunswick, Perth Amboy, Long Branch, Asbury Park, Sandy Hook, Edison, Lakewood, Middletown, Old Bridge, Howell, East Brunswick, Sayreville, Marlboro, Manalapan, Tinton Falls, Holmdel, Red Bank, Keansburg, Matawan and Jamesburg. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 9 and 12. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 10 and 34. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 2. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 93 and 130. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
