ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Americans reeling after major shootings rock 4 U.S. cities in 1 weekend

By Jon Skolnik
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ICZxC_0ffyzFA100

At least four major shootings took place this past weekend, leaving dozens injured and thirteen dead in four cities across the country.

In Buffalo, New York, 18-year-old Payton S. Gendron opened fire in a Tops Friendly Markets on Saturday, killing ten people and leaving three wounded. The gunman appears to have specifically targeted a Black neighborhood in eastern Buffalo, with at least eleven of the victims being Black.

Gendron, who reportedly streamed the massacre live online, drove 200 miles from his hometown in Conklin to conduct "reconnaissance" during the day preceding the attack. Before the shooting, Gendron has also reportedly published a 180-page manifesto expressing antisemitic sentiment and promoting the "Great Replacement," a baseless right-wing conspiracy theory alleging that the Democrats are attempting to loosen border to diminish the electoral power of white Americans.

According to CNN, Gendron made a "generalized threat" to his high school last year. He was arraigned on Saturday and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

That same day, at least 21 people were injured in three separate shootings where thousands of people were gathered for an NBA Bucks game in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to NPR. Police said there was an exchange of gunfire around 11:09 PM after the game had ended, with victims ranging between 15 and 47 years old. All are expected to survive.

Thus far, ten people have been arrested in connection to the shooting. Police are reportedly still looking for more suspects. It still remains unclear what led to the attack.

On Sunday, a man similarly opened fire in a Southern California church, killing one person and injuring at least five. The victims, all Asian men, ranged from ages 66 to 92.

The shooting took place around 1:30 PM, when 30 to 40 members of the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church were together for a lunch reception, as the Associated Press reported. The suspect, David Chou, 68, had reportedly already been hog-tied by parishioners once deputies had arrived.

"He has been booked on one felony count of murder and five felony counts of attempted murder," said the Orange County sheriff's department. Police have not yet ascertained a clear motive, according to CNN.

Sunday also saw a deadly afternoon shooting in a Houston flea market, where two were left dead and three hospitalized. Thousands of patrons were circulating the market at the time.

"We thought it was something like for family, you know you can come with your kids, but with everything, you don't know," Dolores Guerrero, who visits the area often, told a Fox affiliate. "It's scary."

The incident reportedly stemmed from an argument between a group of men who later pulled at guns and exchanged crossfire. Two men in their twenties reportedly died. Police said that no one outside the skirmish was harmed, according to CBS News.

And while not having resulted in fatalities, authorities in Dallas are investigating a series of shootings that appear to have targeted Asian American businesses in recent weeks, including injuring three women at a spa on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Gunman Kills 10 in Live-Streamed Racial Attack at Supermarket in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (Reuters) - An 18-year-old white gunman shot 10 people to death and wounded three on Saturday at a grocery store in a Black neighborhood of upstate New York, before surrendering after what authorities called an act of "racially motivated violent extremism." Authorities said the suspect, who was armed...
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

Gun used in Buffalo supermarket shooting was bought legally but modified, governor says

The weapon used in the mass-shooting in Buffalo was obtained legally but was modified later with “illegal magazines” available on sale in other states like Pennsylvania, according to New York Governor Kathy Hochul.The magazines used in the attack are not allowed to be sold in New York, officials said.An 18-year-old white male from New York opened fire at a Tops Friendly supermarket in Buffalo on Sunday shot at least 13 people, out of which 11 were Black, Buffalo police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.Calling the gunman “a white supremacist”, Ms Hochul said he terrorised New York’s second-largest city in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Buffalo shooting – live: Mitch McConnell says Payton Gendron was ‘deranged’ and calls racism ‘abhorrent’

Ten people are dead and a suspect is in custody after a gunman with a rifle and body armour opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York on 14 May, believed to be one of the deadliest racist massacres in recent American history, and the deadliest mass shooting in the US in 2022.The shooting took place at Tops Friendly Market in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue in the state’s second-largest city, in a predominantly Black neighbourhood that authorities believe the suspect had specifically targeted. Thirteen people in total were shot. Among the victims, 11 were Black.Close-up shots...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conklin, NY
State
Wisconsin State
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
insideedition.com

These Are the 10 Victims of the Buffalo Supermarket Shooting

New details are emerging about the 10 victims of the hate-fueled mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood over the weekend. The victims range in age from 32 to 86 — all lives cut short amid the senseless tragedy. Three other people, a 20-year-old, a 50-year-old and a 55-year-old, were also injured in the shooting.
BUFFALO, NY
Washington Examiner

Swalwell ripped for posting 4-year-old's reaction to Buffalo shooting

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) is under fire after using his 4-year-old's reaction to the recent fatal Buffalo shooting to push for gun reform. "My 4-year-old just FaceTimed to ask what I'm doing to 'help the people in Buffalo' and 'why did the bad man do this?' Absolutely gutting," Swalwell posted to Twitter on Monday.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Chou
Rolling Stone

MAGA Lawmaker Now Under Investigation for Claiming Buffalo Shooting Was False Flag

Click here to read the full article. The Arizona state Senate on Monday launched an ethics investigation into Wendy Rogers after the racist, far-right state lawmaker falsely suggested the mass shooting in Buffalo last Saturday was carried out by a government agent. “Fed boy summer has started in Buffalo,” Rogers wrote on Telegram after a white supremacist killed 10 people and wounded three at a supermarket in a Black neighborhood. The Arizona Senate, which is controlled by Republicans, voted 24 to 3 to launch an investigation into the comment. Rogers herself and two of her GOP colleagues, Warren Petersen and Kelly Townsend,...
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Christians who help undocumented migrants are being controlled by Satan

GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed Christians who help undocumented migrants are in thrall to Satan.Speaking to the far-right Catholic activist Michael Voris, the Georgia Republican said she wanted to see moderate groups such as Catholic Relief Services that aid resettlement stripped of federal funding. “What it is, is Satan’s controlling the church,” Ms Greene, an evangelical Protestant, said in an interview for Mr Voris’s Church Militant website. “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Americans#Dallas#Nba#Violent Crime#Democrats#Cnn#Nba Bucks#Npr
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Buffalo shooting: Payton Gendron’s family blame Covid isolation

Payton Gendron, the white supremacist who allegedly killed 10 people in a racially-motivated attack at a supermarket in Buffalo, was suffering from “paranoia” because of the Covid-19 pandemic, his relatives have claimed.On Saturday, the 18-year-old opened fire with a rifle at the Tops Friendly Market in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue in New York, in a predominantly Black neighbourhood that authorities believe the suspect specifically targeted. Of the 13 people shot in one of the deadliest mass shootings of the year, 11 were Black.Sandra Komoroff, a cousin of the suspect's mother said she believed Covid-19 and the paranoia...
BUFFALO, NY
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
118K+
Followers
16K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy