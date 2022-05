This weekend, you can party and chow down at, literally, the "edge" of Texas. In far northeast El Paso, right where Texas and New Mexico meet, you will find The legendary Edge of Texas Steakhouse and Saloon. Located in what was once Newman Texas, The Edge has been serving up awesome food, ice cold drinks and more for decades. As another year comes around, and being that May is "Steak Month", what better time for an anniversary party?

EL PASO, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO