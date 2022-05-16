Eye-Catching Pink Animates This Women’s Jordan Air 200E

As one of the most experimental performance-oriented releases of the 1990s from the brand, the Nike Air Max 95 continues to feel fresh, even 27 years after its debut. Recently, Christian Tresser’s anatomy and nature-inspired design appeared in a special multi-colored and pattern-laden ensemble. A dimpled arrangement directly transplanted from the Nike Air Safari from 1987 covers the upcoming pair’s lateral vamp overlays, as well as the protective strip at the center of the laces. Muted “Moon Fossil” and “Ironstone” divvy up the eye-catching detail, while medial counterparts indulge in vibrant “Viotech” and other hits of purple. Air Max bubbles underfoot also revel in rich purple flair, though they’re overshadowed by the sand-like hue that covers the majority of the midsole. Although the latest Air Max 95 may be a on-off style, it’s also possible that the shoe is part of a larger Nike Sportswear collection donning heritage-informed safari print.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO