Eye-Catching Pink Animates This Women’s Jordan Air 200E

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the latest hybrid design from Michael Jordan’s eponymous brand, the Jordan Air 200E continues the brand’s decades-old trend of mixing sportswear with lifestyle. Recently, the fairly-novel silhouette appeared in a women’s-exclusive black, white, grey and pink...

