Jadwiga Urbaniak, 89, of New Britain, with her family at her side, took the hand of her loving husband, Marian M. Urbaniak as he led her to her heavenly home. She was born on Dec. 29, 1932 in Rowno, Poland to the late Piotr and Kazimiera Pink. Jadwiga married the love of her life on June 16, 1949 and they enjoyed 61 years of happiness together. She retired from Corbin Russwin in 1992 after many years of hard work. Jadwiga was a caring and compassionate person who would do anything for her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO