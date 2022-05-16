Neighborhood bar to close after decades. Will Boiseans be ‘ecstatic’ over what’s next?

After decades of beer and cocktails, a neighborhood dive bar will shutter at the end of the month.

But the building won’t stay quiet long.

Cricket’s Tavern, 1228 S. Oakland Ave., announced recently on Facebook that it is closing: “It is with a sad heart, that our last day is Sunday, May 29.”

But the next sentence offered a surprise: “The Eastside will take possession of the building on June 1.”

The Eastside? Of course. The Eastside Tavern, a longtime bar at 610 E. Boise Ave., closed in April after 27 years. Cricket’s has been around even longer than that.

When announcing its impending closure, the Eastside insisted that it planned to move. And, yep, Cricket’s is where it will reopen, according to a follow-up post on the Eastside’s Facebook page — although it never mentions Cricket’s by name .

“Our new home is ... 1228 S. Oakland Ave.,” the Eastside wrote. “... Google it … you’ll be surprised? Ecstatic? Confused? We’ll explain later. So, so, so much goodness is about to be! See you soon Eastsiders!”

Over the years, Cricket’s has been a drinking destination for customers ranging from neighborhood regulars to Boise State students. Darts. Pool. Taco Tuesdays. Karaoke Wednesdays. Beer pong. A menu of bar food. Cheap cans of Keystone Light. It was all there.

The Eastside should provide a similarly welcoming atmosphere. Commenters on the Eastside’s Facebook page had mostly positive, although occasionally varied reactions.

“Awesome news!!!! It’s been a long time since I’ve lived in that area, but being closer to the university has gotta be good for bid’nezz!” wrote one.

“I don’t wanna hang with college kids. This is so sad for me,” lamented another.

“So excited! It is terrible being homeless,” confessed yet another.

The Eastside Tavern hasn’t set an opening date in its new spot — other than “before the end of summer.” And no word on whether its tradition of local bands and open-mike jams will continue.