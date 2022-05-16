ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Neighborhood bar to close after decades. Will Boiseans be ‘ecstatic’ over what’s next?

By Michael Deeds
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DeVL2_0ffyxZdj00

After decades of beer and cocktails, a neighborhood dive bar will shutter at the end of the month.

But the building won’t stay quiet long.

Cricket’s Tavern, 1228 S. Oakland Ave., announced recently on Facebook that it is closing: “It is with a sad heart, that our last day is Sunday, May 29.”

But the next sentence offered a surprise: “The Eastside will take possession of the building on June 1.”

The Eastside? Of course. The Eastside Tavern, a longtime bar at 610 E. Boise Ave., closed in April after 27 years. Cricket’s has been around even longer than that.

When announcing its impending closure, the Eastside insisted that it planned to move. And, yep, Cricket’s is where it will reopen, according to a follow-up post on the Eastside’s Facebook page — although it never mentions Cricket’s by name .

“Our new home is ... 1228 S. Oakland Ave.,” the Eastside wrote. “... Google it … you’ll be surprised? Ecstatic? Confused? We’ll explain later. So, so, so much goodness is about to be! See you soon Eastsiders!”

Over the years, Cricket’s has been a drinking destination for customers ranging from neighborhood regulars to Boise State students. Darts. Pool. Taco Tuesdays. Karaoke Wednesdays. Beer pong. A menu of bar food. Cheap cans of Keystone Light. It was all there.

The Eastside should provide a similarly welcoming atmosphere. Commenters on the Eastside’s Facebook page had mostly positive, although occasionally varied reactions.

“Awesome news!!!! It’s been a long time since I’ve lived in that area, but being closer to the university has gotta be good for bid’nezz!” wrote one.

“I don’t wanna hang with college kids. This is so sad for me,” lamented another.

“So excited! It is terrible being homeless,” confessed yet another.

The Eastside Tavern hasn’t set an opening date in its new spot — other than “before the end of summer.” And no word on whether its tradition of local bands and open-mike jams will continue.

Comments / 4

Related
103.5 KISSFM

Award Winning Restaurant Closes in Downtown Boise

The staffing shortages are still a very big issue that are leaving many business owners with no choice but to close their doors for good. Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria is a local chain with 3 locations, well now just two locations. The downtown location at 800 W. Main has a letter...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Food & Drinks
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Food & Drinks
Local
Idaho Restaurants
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Restaurants
103.5 KISSFM

The People Have Spoken: The Best Drive-In's in the Boise Area

According to locals, these are the absolute best, "must try" drive-ins in the Treasure Valley. According to Locals: 34 of the BEST Treasure Valley Food Trucks. The people of the Treasure Valley love delicious food and they love convenience. Combine those two things? Pure magic. 7 Treasure Valley Hole In...
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bar Food#Food Drink#Cricket S Tavern#The Eastside Tavern#Eastside#Boise State#Taco Tuesdays#Karaoke Wednesdays#Keystone Light
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Boise, Idaho

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Now drop your forks and spoons because it's time to use your fingers to enjoy tasty fried chicken from top restaurants in this city. So, let’s see how much crunch the fried chicken of this restaurant has:
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Answering the million-dollar question: why one city in the Treasure Valley has so many million-dollar homes

EAGLE, Idaho — It's no secret, the cost of housing in Idaho keeps growing. So much so that Zillow reported Idaho, along with Montana and Tennessee gained million-dollar cities for the first time. For perspective, most million-dollar cities are in large coastal regions, like Los Angeles and San Francisco. But in Ada County, from May of 2021 to May of this year 880 million dollar homes were sold, and nearly half of them were in Eagle.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
490
Followers
303
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy