KNOXVILLE — No. 1 Tennessee hammered six home runs as it concluded its home regular season with an 18-0 blowout of Belmont on Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Seth Stephenson had two solo home runs, scored four times and had three hits overall in the lead-off spot. Christian Moore had a three-run home run, had two hits and two runs scored.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO