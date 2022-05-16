ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Coyote pup progressing well; introduced to foster sibling after being taken home by Cape family

By Boston25News.com Staff
 4 days ago
(Cape Wildlife Center)

The Cape Wildlife Center has provided a “pup-date” on the Eastern Coyote who was mistakenly taken home by a Cape family in April.

The pup was introduced to his foster sibling and they are getting along swimmingly, according to wildlife officials.

His foster sibling is a young female pup who was transferred from the Wildlife Clinic of Rhode Island. She is two weeks younger than her foster brother and a little bit smaller, so the two have not been living together full time yet.

[ Local family accidentally brings home coyote pup thinking it’s a dog ]

Despite only seeing each other a few hours a day, the duo have quickly bonded. They have already begun wrestling and playing with each other, which is crucial to their development.

Once the female sibling grows a bit more, the two will move into a larger cage together that will mimic their natural habitat a little more.

The goal of the Cape Wildlife Center is to raise the pair as naturally as possible so they can be released into the wild with the skills they need to survive.

