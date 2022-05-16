ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Police: 2 people found dead at North Carolina home

By Sydney Broadus
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31tJv1_0ffywOiF00

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Two people were found dead early Monday in a neighborhood in a North Carolina city, and police have begun a search for a suspect.

A news release from the Fayetteville Police Department says officers responding to a call early Monday morning found a homeowner who had arrived to find a body lying on the floor inside the home.

That victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers then found a second person in the yard of the home who also was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the victims haven’t been released and police haven’t said how the two died.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
kiss951.com

North Carolina Thieves Steal $1500 Worth Of Fuel

Gas prices are at an all-time high right now, and some North Carolina thieves reportedly stole nearly 300 gallons, or $1,500 worth, of fuel from a gas station in Cary, North Carolina. The owner of the Quality Mart and Shell station in Cary near the intersection of Ten Ten Road...
CARY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Crime & Safety
WRAL

Trampoline blows across Smithfield yard, crashes

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A Smithfield family said their trampoline blew across their yard and crashed into their home during severe weather in the early morning hours of May 20, 2022.
SMITHFIELD, NC
CBS 17

$27,000 worth of weed, coke seized in bust; 2 NC men charged

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WNCN) — About $27,000 worth of cocaine and marijuana was seized in a drug bust that led to charges against two North Carolina men, authorities said. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said they searched a home in the 400 block of Center Road in Elizabethtown on Tuesday after residents complained that […]
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ap
cbs17

Threat made against Durham school on social media, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County sheriff and Durham Public Schools officials say there was a threat made against a school in the district Thursday. The threat was made against Southern High School, which is known as Southern School of Energy and Sustainability, located at 800 Clayton Road, according to a news release from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox46.com

NC trucker’s CDL suspended over guilty plea entered in his absence in SC courtroom

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — With a load of U.S. mail in tow, Jocquill Bethea’s cell phone lit up. His boss was on the other line. “They was [sic] like pull over, stop the truck,” Bethea said his boss told him over the phone. “I understand every reason why they asked me to stop the truck. If I would have gotten in an accident, that’s the loss of my license…if I would have got pulled over for an inspection and my license suspended, that’s a seven-year ban on my license.”
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
WRAL

Damage, thousands without power east of Triangle after overnight storms

Lucama, N.C. — While not everyone experienced damage from overnight thunderstorms, some counties east of Raleigh are feeling the impacts Friday morning. Some of the worst damage was east of the Triangle near Rocky Mount and Wilson, where Wilson Energy is reporting over 13,000 customers are without power at 5 a.m. -- over one-third of their customers.
RALEIGH, NC
wcti12.com

Deputies searching for Greenville teen

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing teenager. Officials said Jared Jones, 17, was last seen in the Greenville area. They said he was wearing black and white pants, a gray t-shirt, a hat and a black and blue hoodie.
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL

Family, friends mourn twins killed in Franklin County crash

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Family, friends mourn twins killed in Franklin County crash. 16-year-old Gabriel and Garrett Cribb were killed in a single-car crash Wednesday night around 10:00 p.m....
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy