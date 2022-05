Dan Shafer is the founder of The Recombobulation Area, an award-winning, reader-supported weekly column and online publication. Click here to subscribe. One of the most important cities on the political map in the state of Wisconsin is Wauwatosa. The suburb on the City of Milwaukee’s western border, home to about 48,000 people, is seeing big changes, politically speaking. What was once the home turf of two-term Republican governor Scott Walker is now turning into a Democratic stronghold.

WAUWATOSA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO