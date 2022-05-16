ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Teen shoots self and another boy outside a Victorville Walmart; police investigating if it was an accident

By Nouran Salahieh, additional reporting by Alberto Mendez
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qT2YC_0ffywBEo00

A teenager shot himself and another boy outside a Victorville Walmart early Monday morning, police said.

The two boys, ages 13 and 14, were in a dirt field with a gun when one of them fired it, striking himself in the hand and the other boy in the backside, Victorville Police Department spokeswoman Tricia Blake said.

One of the boys then ran inside a nearby Walmart at 11896 Amargosa Road to ask for help.

Police were called to the scene around 7:40 a.m., and they arrived to find both boys with gunshot wounds that were described as being not life-threatening.

The two boys were taken to a hospital for treatment.

It’s unclear how the gun went off. Police are still investigating if it was an accidental shooting, but Blake said it appears they had the gun and intended to shoot it.

A gun and magazine were recovered from the scene, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
Fontana Herald News

Police arrest suspects and investigate narcotics and gun sales in Fontana

The Fontana Police Department made several arrests of suspects this past week during various investigations, according to a post on the P.D.’s Facebook page on May 18. The Gang Unit and Rapid Response Team continued with their investigations into narcotics and gun sales, along with probation searches. A residential...
FONTANA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Victorville, CA
Victorville, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Police search for killers who beat 28-year-old man to death in downtown LA

Police continue to search Wednesday for the killers of a 28-year-old man who was found beaten to death in downtown Los Angeles.Oscar Gaytan, 28, was found lying on the sidewalk on Flower Street near 7th Tuesday morning with a head injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Witnesses told police Gaytan was walking south on Flower when he got into some type of argument with a number of other people, who assaulted him and were last seen running away on Flower.A Gofundme page set up by a person who identified herself as Gaytan's cousin said he was trying to catch Metro to get home when he was robbed. The page said Gaytan was a son, brother, father, uncle, and cousin, and described him as a loving, kind, and strong person who was always helping others.Investigators say they are looking for security or surveillance video in the area, and did not have suspect information.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Armed robbers steal $3K in cash in Diamond Bar home invasion

Two masked men forced their way into a Diamond Bar home early Thursday morning and robbed it at gunpoint. The home invasion was reported at 1:43 a.m. in the 23900 block of Sunset Crossing Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The two suspects broke into the home, armed with a handgun and taser, and got into a scuffle with the homeowner, the sheriff's department said. The suspects stole $3,000 in cash and other items before fleeing. No one was hurt. A person of interest was later detained, the sheriff's department said. It's unclear how that person may have been linked to the break-in."We had maybe one break-in about five years ago that I'm aware of, and now I'm really surprised. I've been here over 30 years in the neighborhood, and we've never had any issues," neighbor Raul Pedroza told CBSLA.   The suspects were described as Hispanic men in their 30s dressed in all black. It's unclear if any part of the robbery was captured on security video. 
DIAMOND BAR, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Two Boys#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

Riverside brewery owner suspected of DUI in deadly crash

A local brewery is experiencing threats and loss of business after the owner was charged in connection with a deadly car crash. Police say Ryan Wicks, owner of Wicks Brewing in Riverside, was driving drunk when his car crashed and killed 52-year-old Gary Boeldt. The family of the victim says Wicks should have never been […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a hit-and-run crash in Montclair; Oswaldo Gutierrez and a 16-year-old boy detained (Montclair, CA)

1 person dead after a hit-and-run crash in Montclair; Oswaldo Gutierrez and a 16-year-old boy detained (Montclair, CA)Nationwide Report. One person was killed following a two-vehicle accident Tuesday in Montclair while officers detained Oswaldo Gutierrez and a 16-year-old boy in connection with the accident. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place at about 6:57 a.m. on Monte Vista Avenue and Mission Boulevard [...]
MONTCLAIR, CA
vvng.com

Driver killed after crashing into large boulder on Highway 18 in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pick-up truck driver was killed after crashing into a large boulder Thursday afternoon in the Town of Apple Valley. The single-vehicle traffic collision was reported at 5:00 pm, on May 19, 2022, along State Route 18 near Bear Valley Road an area commonly referred to by locals as “dead man’s point”.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
orangecountytribune.com

Victim dies; now it’s “murder”

A suspect arrested in the shooting of a Garden Grove man on May 7 will now face a murder charge. According to Detective Sgt. Evan Beresford of the GGPD, the victim – now identified as Dave Abbott, 57 – has died. He passed away at 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, May 12.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
KRON4 News

Man who attacked Dave Chappelle charged with attempted murder for unrelated stabbing of roommate

The man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle earlier this month has been charged with attempted murder for an unrelated stabbing that took place in December. Isaiah Lee, 23, faces one count of attempted murder, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. He allegedly stabbed his roommate during a fight at a transitional housing […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Young Man Killed In DUI Crash | Redlands

05.17.2022 | 1:31 PM | REDLANDS – California Highway Patrol responded to a two vehicle traffic collision with one person trapped. Per CHP a silver Toyota was traveling on San Timoteo Road and was trying to pass a vehicle over a double yellow line. As it approached a turn in the road a truck pulling a box trailer was approaching and the Toyota tried to get back into its lane when it side swiped the vehicle that it was trying to pass. At that time the car went sideways and the truck heading in the opposite direction hit it on the driver side door killing the driver. The truck lost part of its axel in the accident. At this time alcohol IS considered to be a factor in the accident, as an empty 12 pack of beer was found in the vehicle. The driver of the truck was transported by ground to a local area hospital in an unknown condition. CHP is currently investigating the accident and San Timoteo road will be closed for the duration. No more details are available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
REDLANDS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Indio family remembers 20-year-old Bryan Barboza, who died in Twentynine Palms crash last week

An Indio family is remembering 20-year-old Bryan Barboza, who died in a crash in Twentynine Palms last week. Last Thursday, Barboza was driving home from work when he collided into the rear of a Caterpillar road grader. He died at the scene. The other driver was not injured. An investigation into the crash continues. He The post Indio family remembers 20-year-old Bryan Barboza, who died in Twentynine Palms crash last week appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy