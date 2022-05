Good afternoon everyone, I hope your week is going well. A few weeks ago, I traded in my old iPhone XS from 2018 for $700 toward a new iPhone 13 Pro. My old iPhone was in pretty good shape but the battery wasn’t holding a great charge. I heard about these trade-in deals with AT&T and Verizon so I did some research and found out how they worked. Now that I understand how these trade-in deals work, I thought I would write this post to explain the process. If you have an old iPhone or other smartphone, check with your current wireless carrier to see if they have any similar upgrade offers. Also, these deals change on a monthly basis, so check back often to see if new deals are live.

