ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Kendall Sheffield: Cut by Falcons

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Sheffield was waived by the Falcons on Friday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Troy Aikman Says 1 Quarterback Is Facing 'Last' Opportunity

Carson Wentz will get another fresh start in Washington after just one season with the Indianapolis Colts. Troy Aikman doesn't think the 29-year-old quarterback will get another chance if he falters with the Commanders. ESPN's new Monday Night Football broadcaster gave the former No. 2 pick a foreboding warning during...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Joe Burrow says Browns had to take a chance on Deshaun Watson, believes Baker Mayfield will 'land on his feet'

It's been a whirlwind of a calendar year for Baker Mayfield. This time last offseason, he was coming off of a 2020 campaign where he helped lead the Browns to the playoffs and advance to the divisional round. Fast forward through the 2021 season, during which Cleveland went under .500 and was on the outside looking in on the playoffs, and Mayfield is now on the outs with the Browns after the team pulled off a blockbuster trade to land Deshaun Watson in a deal with the Houston Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Falcons’ Arthur Smith rebukes “dumbest thing I’ve ever heard”

After trading longtime franchise quarterback Matt Ryan this offseason, the Atlanta Falcons are clearly looking to the future. But don’t tell head coach Arthur Smith that the focus is on 2023. Atlanta will have a new starting signal-caller for the first time in 14 seasons this year. It appears...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
FanSided

Falcons stole WR Bryan Edwards from the Las Vegas Raiders

Just last week it was announced that the Atlanta Falcons had made another roster move, this time via a trade. The Las Vegas Raiders traded their talented wide receiver, Bryan Edwards, to the Atlanta Falcons. and looking at the trade details it becomes clear that the Falcons are the winners of this trade.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Deion Sanders fires back at Nick Saban after Alabama coach claimed Jackson State paid top recruit $1 million

Alabama coach Nick Saban set fire to college football's offseason on Wednesday night by flat-out claiming Texas A&M "bought" every player on its team through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. However, the Aggies weren't the only ones in Saban's crosshairs during a nearly 7-minute, wide-ranging rant on NIL. Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders were also targeted when Saban said the Tigers paid a recruit seven figures to sign a National Letter of Intent.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#American Football
NBC Sports

Eagles add yet another WR with a waiver claim

For the second straight day, the Eagles have added a receiver to their roster. On Tuesday, the Eagles claimed receiver Josh Hammond, who was released by the Jaguars on Monday. The Eagles on Monday also added receiver Keric Wheatfall after a successful rookie minicamp tryout. The Jaguars cut Hammond after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta Braves and Georgia High School Association to Host 6A and 7A Baseball Championship Games at Truist Park This Week

The Atlanta Braves have partnered with the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) to host the third annual GHSA  6A and 7A Baseball State Championships at Truist Park. Designed to showcase baseball talent in the Southeast, the championships are an extension of the organization’s efforts to foster the next generation of young baseball talent. The championships […] The post Atlanta Braves and Georgia High School Association to Host 6A and 7A Baseball Championship Games at Truist Park This Week appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Mahle: On restricted list

Mahle (undisclosed) was placed on the restricted list before Friday's game at Toronto. Mahle is presumably unvaccinated and unable to enter Canada for the three-game set this weekend. The 27-year-old wasn't scheduled to pitch regardless after taking a no-decision Thursday in Cleveland, and he should be back on the active roster for his next turn through the rotation, which should come early next week against the Cubs.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Tyler Allgeier will continue the late round magic

The Atlanta Falcons have made some questionable decisions in past NFL drafts but that doesn’t appear to be the case with a 2022 NFL Draft class that appears to be a home run. One thing that seems to happen more often than not is the Falcons finding some real deal value in the back half of the middle to late rounds. The Atlanta Falcons made three picks between rounds five and six (they didn’t have any seventh-round picks). While Justin Shaffer and John Fitzpatrick will be welcome additions to the roster, there is one player that’s giving off Grady Jarrett-like late-round talent vibes and that’s Tyler Allgeier.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Chargers' Zack Bailey: Claimed off waivers by Bolts

The Chargers claimed Bailey off waivers Tuesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Bailey mostly operated as a practice-squad player during his time in Washington last year and was waived following a wave of UDFA signings. The 26-year-old offensive guard will likely be a long shot to make the Chargers' initial 53-man roster for the 2022 campaign.
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Rips three hits including triple

Crawford went 3-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-7 win over the Rockies. Crawford scored the Giants' second run as a Little League home run, hitting a triple and then heading home after Brendan Rodgers' relay throw to third base ended up in the dugout. That hit snapped Crawford's 0-for-10 skid at the plate over his three previous games. The shortstop also had an RBI single in the sixth inning. He's hitting .220/.309/.350 with three home runs, 15 RBI, 19 runs scored and a stolen base across 139 plate appearances. That general slump compared to 2021 has seen Crawford drop to the bottom half of the order after starting the season most often hitting third or fourth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Contract officially selected

Gorman's contract was officially selected by the Cardinals on Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The 22-year-old will make his major-league debut while starting at second base during Friday's game against the Pirates, while Tommy Edman is slated to shift to shortstop in the near future. Gorman got off to a hot start at Triple-A Memphis this year and slashed .308/.367/.677 with 15 homers, 31 runs, 23 RBI and three stolen bases over 34 games. Since Paul DeJong struggled early in the season prior to being sent down, Gorman should have a chance to earn long-term playing time in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Colts' Parris Campbell: Facing zero limitations

Campbell (foot) said Wednesday that he feels great and hasn't had any physical limitations during the offseason, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports. Campbell underwent foot surgery in the middle of last season and returned to play eight snaps in the Colts' forgettable Week 18 loss to the Jaguars. However, the wideout revealed Wednesday that he played in that contest with a plate and screws in his foot, which were removed two weeks after the season concluded, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic. Campbell has had three consecutive injury-plagued campaigns to start his career, and the Colts added Alec Pierce in the draft, so it's possible the Ohio State product could be facing an uphill battle to make Indianapolis' initial 53-man roster. However, Campbell is only due $1.1 million next season and is finally healthy, so the Colts won't take on much risk by rostering him with the hopes that he makes good on his potential in his fourth NFL season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Officially activated Friday

Votto (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday. The veteran first baseman has been sidelined nearly three weeks after testing positive for the virus, but he's now back with the Reds after going 2-for-11 with four walks over a four-game rehab assignment in the minors. Votto was off to a slow start this season prior to the absence, hitting just .122/.278/.135 with a 32.2 percent strikeout rate.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy