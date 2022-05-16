ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, KY

Police: “Career criminal” arrested after fighting law enforcement

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wze6D_0ffyuz0C00

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Providence Police Department (PPD) claims a suspect is a “career criminal” and that he fought law enforcement attempting to arrest him.

PPD says on May 12, Officer Eric Elder was requested to help the Webster County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police to locate Steven Sigler, 38. Police say the complaint was from Union County, where Sigler was being sought after a 911 call came from a vehicle. PPD says the call made it seem that something was going on in the vehicle as the vehicle was traveling towards Clay.

Evansville woman accused of hitting neighbor with handgun

Police say Officer Elder discovered Sigler on foot on Kentucky 109 in Clay, and Sigler began to run. PPD says as Officer Elder caught up to Sigler, Sigler became aggressive and began to resist arrest. Police say Officer Elder was involved in a physical fight with Sigler as two Kentucky State Troopers came to help out. PPD says Sigler kept resisting by punching and kicking officers, but eventually, officers were able to restrain Sigler and take him into custody without further problems. Police say Sigler told officers that he was taking Adderall and Methamphetamine.

PPD says Officer Elder put Sigler in the Webster County Jail for:

  • Assault 3rd (Police Officer) – 4 counts
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Menacing
  • Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (on Foot)
  • Public Intoxication
Owensboro pursuit ends with crash, teenager in custody

PPD says Sigler’s criminal history include the following convictions:

  • Assault
  • Unlawful Possession of a Weapon on School Property
  • Manufacturing Methamphetamine
  • Multiple Possession of Controlled Substance
  • Multiple Possession of Marijuana
  • Drug Paraphernalia
  • Anhydrous Ammonia Possession
  • DUI
  • Harassment
  • Disorderly Conduct
  • Fleeing or Evading Police
  • Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
  • Criminal Trespass 1st Degree
  • A variety of traffic related offenses

More charges could be pending as the investigation continues. Police say Sigler had just been released from jail on May 9 for violating conditions of his release of a Felony Assault conviction.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 6

Related
WEHT/WTVW

WCSO: No headlights leads to a foot pursuit

SIMS, Ill. (WEHT) – A Wayne County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputy had a quick chase on foot and an arrest after attempting to stop a driver for not using headlights. WCSO says on May 13, just before 10 p.m., a sheriff’s office deputy tried to stop a vehicle traveling on Central Street in Sims with […]
SIMS, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Man charged with kidnapping after Knox Co. pursuit

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person is in custody following the execution of a search warrant Thursday that began with a vehicle chase Wednesday afternoon in Knox County. According to a press release, Knox County Central Dispatch received a 911 call on Wednesday concerning a kidnapping and a gunshot that had been fired from the […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Two Tennessee men arrested for robbery

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Authorities say detectives from the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) obtained arrest warrants on May 16 for two men from Clarksville, Tenn. Law enforcement arrested Dustin R. Parks, 34, and Stephen A. Jurkowski, 27, on the next day for their involvement in a robbery that occurred in Owensboro on May 4. Montgomery […]
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Providence, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Clay, KY
Providence, KY
Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville man sentenced for stabbing firefighter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man was sentenced for attacking an Evansville firefighter in June of 2021. A judge sentenced John Deer, 35, to 15 years in prison. Deer had previously pled guilty to attempted aggravated battery and being a habitual criminal. Police say firefighters responded to a call of someone not breathing at […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police memorial held at Owensboro church

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Local law enforcement agencies paid tribute to those they’ve lost over the past three years on May 19. A special memorial service was held at First Christian Church. Owensboro’s police chief Art Ealum says that the memorial comes at a heartbreaking time for law enforcement across Western Kentucky. An Owensboro police […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Dispatch: Pursuit from Posey County ends in Evansville, suspect in custody

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a suspect is now in custody following a pursuit that started in Posey County on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit ended near Stanley and Sherman Avenues in Evansville. Deputies say Kameron Smith had an active felony warrant...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky State Police#Ppd#Marijuana#Methamphetamine#Kentucky State Troopers#Adderall
WEHT/WTVW

Misunderstanding prompts police presence on Mary St.

UPDATE: Police say it was a misunderstanding. According to Evansville Police, a neighbor heard someone banging on the door and thought shots were being fired. Police say they responded to the scene and got everyone out of the home. No arrests were made and no one was injured. EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Heavy police presence […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville man sentenced for hit and run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man is sentenced to prison for a deadly hit and run last summer. Dylan Birdwell, 21, was sentenced to ten years in prison and five years of probation. He pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and failure to remain at the scene. Two other charges including voluntary manslaughter were dropped. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

DCSO: Man charged with menacing at a trailer park

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Law enforcement officials and police went to a trailer park to investigate a suspect. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says on May 16 around 2:13 p.m., DCSO and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) responded to the Colony Mobile Home Park in reference to a male threatening people with a […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTWO/WAWV

Woman arrested after Gibson County shooting

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Troopers say a shooting led to a heavy law enforcement presence near the Love’s Truck Stop off Highway 41 in Gibson County. Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle tells Eyewitness News that it started as a domestic situation and the male suspect fled the scene. He says a 32-year-old Louisville […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Cross-county police chase ends with crash in Evansville

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Police say a cross-county pursuit that started in Posey County ended in Evansville with a crash between a deputy and the suspect. Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle says state police started a pursuit in Posey County for a wanted man Wednesday evening. Deputies say they pursued a black 2004 […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Owensboro Police Department hiring new officers

The Owensboro Police Department is currently hiring new officers onto its force. Some requirements will have to be met prior to applying. Applicants must be at least 21-years-old and it's preferred to have at lease an Associates Degree. Owensboro Police say starting pay is $23 per hour, with an annual...
OWENSBORO, KY
whopam.com

Early morning pursuit ends with arrest for multiple felonies, warrants

A Tennessee man is facing numerous felony charges following a pursuit early Wednesday morning in Hopkinsville. An arrest citation for 37-year old Stephen Walls of Smyrna, Tennessee says Hopkinsville police were notified of a reckless driver on Clinic Drive shortly before midnight and were told that Walls’ pickup was on the curb nearly running over signs.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Police Arrest Man On Drug Charges Following Pursuit

A man was charged after narrowly missing law enforcement and leading them on a short pursuit in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop 37-year-old Stephen Walls after a report of him hitting signs and the curb on Clinic Drive. He was located by police and was allegedly slumped over the wheel in the driver’s seat and he fled when asked to step out of his vehicle narrowly missing law enforcement.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Murder trial: Ogburn found guilty of killing woman by ‘unloading AK-47’ into car

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A man who was wanted in deadly shootings in the spring of 2018 was convicted of murder and attempted murder Wednesday afternoon. A jury found Timothy Elijah Ogburn guilty of five counts: first-degree premeditated murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm during a felony, all of it in connection with the death of 36-year-old Tanesha Hardy.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WEHT/WTVW

MPD pulls man over for expired plate, finds drugs

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville Police (MPD) made a traffic stop on May 16 around 4:40 p.m. for a vehicle that had an expired plate, and MPD found the driver with drugs. Police identified the driver as Harold J. Anthony. Police say Anthony was traveling on Princeton Road with an expired registration plate when they […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy