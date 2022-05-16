Police: “Career criminal” arrested after fighting law enforcement

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Providence Police Department (PPD) claims a suspect is a “career criminal” and that he fought law enforcement attempting to arrest him.

PPD says on May 12, Officer Eric Elder was requested to help the Webster County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police to locate Steven Sigler, 38. Police say the complaint was from Union County, where Sigler was being sought after a 911 call came from a vehicle. PPD says the call made it seem that something was going on in the vehicle as the vehicle was traveling towards Clay.

Police say Officer Elder discovered Sigler on foot on Kentucky 109 in Clay, and Sigler began to run. PPD says as Officer Elder caught up to Sigler, Sigler became aggressive and began to resist arrest. Police say Officer Elder was involved in a physical fight with Sigler as two Kentucky State Troopers came to help out. PPD says Sigler kept resisting by punching and kicking officers, but eventually, officers were able to restrain Sigler and take him into custody without further problems. Police say Sigler told officers that he was taking Adderall and Methamphetamine.

PPD says Officer Elder put Sigler in the Webster County Jail for:

Assault 3rd (Police Officer) – 4 counts

Resisting Arrest

Menacing

Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (on Foot)

Public Intoxication

PPD says Sigler’s criminal history include the following convictions:

Assault

Unlawful Possession of a Weapon on School Property

Manufacturing Methamphetamine

Multiple Possession of Controlled Substance

Multiple Possession of Marijuana

Drug Paraphernalia

Anhydrous Ammonia Possession

DUI

Harassment

Disorderly Conduct

Fleeing or Evading Police

Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

Criminal Trespass 1st Degree

A variety of traffic related offenses

More charges could be pending as the investigation continues. Police say Sigler had just been released from jail on May 9 for violating conditions of his release of a Felony Assault conviction.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).