LANDENBERG, PA — The Southern Chester County Regional Police have arrested a 47-year-old Landenberg man on assault and related charges. Authorities state that Roberto Schultz has been charged in connection to an incident that occurred on May 5, 2022, at 8:24 p.m., in the unit block of Southampton Parish Road, in New Garden Township. Police made contact with the victim, who is said to have had visible injuries to her arms and neck. She described a struggle with Schultz, over a knife he was going to harm himself with. Schultz also knocked her phone from her hand, in an attempt to keep her from calling for help.

LANDENBERG, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO