PGA Championship Giveaway (Free Chance to Win $500)

Follow all the action as Rory McIlroy is among the late starters in the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. The Northern Irishman finally got off to the flying start he’s been missing at the majors in recent years, with a spectacular round of 65 on Thursday giving him a slender advantage over a strong chasing pack. That lead was eliminated early on Friday as Justin Thomas overcame testing conditions to post his second consecutive round of 67 and set a clubhouse target of -6.McIlroy will try to overhaul that total over the course of his...

GOLF ・ 40 MINUTES AGO