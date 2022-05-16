RS Council to Review City-Wide Curbside Recycling Ordinance for Third Time

Theron Clark, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away peacefully on November 17, 2021. Born March 25, 1944, in Vernal, UT, he was the oldest son of Iseral “Jay” and Lola Clark. Theron grew up in Utah, mostly around Lapoint in the Uintah Basin. He left school at an early age and began working odd jobs most of which included being a cowboy and herding sheep. He always said that was what made him want to drive trucks for a living, because he hated riding a horse. Theron had a love affair with machines from early on, and that carried with him throughout his life. He talked often of his 1963 Chevy Impala with a 409 and how he could get between Roosevelt and Vernal in no time in that car. It was in that car that he courted his sweetheart, Ronda Simmons. They were married on July 15th, 1965 and were together until her passing in July 2021. As newlyweds they made their way around the west following work. They started out in Heartline Washington, they made their way to Gillette Wyoming and then moved around for several years before settling in Rock Springs Wyoming for about 16 years and then they moved to Roosevelt Utah until 2002.

VERNAL, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO