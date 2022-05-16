ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

RS Council to Review City-Wide Curbside Recycling Ordinance for Third Time

By stephanie thompson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCK SPRINGS — An ordinance laying the groundwork for city-wide curbside recycling will once again go before the Rock Springs City Council for a third and final reading. The Rock Springs City Council is scheduled to meet at its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 17, at 7 p.m. at City Hall...

