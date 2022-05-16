Letter to the Editor: Mr. Hagwood do the job you were elected to do

A few appreciations as I leave my position as the director of Plumas County Behavioral Health (PCBH)…. Nearly four years ago I was appointed by our Board of Supervisors to be the next behavioral health director for Plumas County. I quickly realized there were community partners eager to improve how behavioral health services were delivered and the desire to partner in the delivery of these services. The school district had a need for more mental health services in the schools. In partnership, we made that happen. The social services department needed timely services delivered to children placed into the foster care system and, together, we achieved that goal. Our probation department needed services for their probationers, we collaborated to fulfill this need. Assembly Bill 1810 (AB 1810) was passed into law July 1, 2018, which paved the way to develop a diversion program targeting those with mental illness who are also involved in the criminal justice system. In partnership with the District Attorney’s Office, the Public Defender’s Office, and the Superior Court, we developed a diversion program to address the cycle of incarceration for those with mental illness and have achieved positive results. We were the first small county in the state to develop this service.

