Letter to the Editor: Mr. Hagwood do the job you were elected to do

I’ve been watching the campaign for Sheriff closely, it’s heating up, and that’s when it gets interesting, and should anyway. It takes me back to when I first ran for public office and was elected to the Plumas County Board of Education, (school board), and then later, elected to the Plumas County Board of supervisors, all from my home district of Indian Valley; in so doing, my entire life became a subject for public scrutiny, as it always is when one steps up to run for any public office. I won my elections, except for the last one, which was for county clerk, but, by then, I was divorced, my kids were raised, and I was attending college, part time, but I was well qualified, as was my opponent.
Comments / 1