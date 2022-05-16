ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, CA

Letter to the Editor: Mr. Hagwood do the job you were elected to do

By Editor
Plumas County News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou were not elected district supervisor to advise your constituents on how to vote. You were...

www.plumasnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: It was a nice change of pace

It’s been real interesting reading a new topic ( sheriff’s race ) reading a whole new batch of opinions/thoughts on something new and BAM, a rambling on manifesto comes out of Graeagle! Well remember candidates, who ever loses, just blame Trump! Seems to be the endless word out of Graeagle.
GRAEAGLE, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: It’s best when votes are earned; I support Todd Johns

I’ve been watching the campaign for Sheriff closely, it’s heating up, and that’s when it gets interesting, and should anyway. It takes me back to when I first ran for public office and was elected to the Plumas County Board of Education, (school board), and then later, elected to the Plumas County Board of supervisors, all from my home district of Indian Valley; in so doing, my entire life became a subject for public scrutiny, as it always is when one steps up to run for any public office. I won my elections, except for the last one, which was for county clerk, but, by then, I was divorced, my kids were raised, and I was attending college, part time, but I was well qualified, as was my opponent.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Quincy, CA
Government
City
Quincy, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Destructive Board Majority Wins Again: Shasta County Loses Distinguished, Embattled CEO

District 4 Supervisor Patrick Jones got his wish. Tragically, Jones’ granted wish puts Shasta County in even greater peril. Matt Pontes, Shasta County’s CEO for just 26 months, disclosed to staff Wednesday that he will leave his position as the county’s leader in a few weeks. A source revealed that Pontes has accepted an opportunity to work at a yet-undisclosed new position.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
shastascout.org

Redding’s Rapid And Secretive Sale of Public Land Violated State Laws and City Policy, Court Finds

A small parcel of land that provided important access to the Redding Rancheria’s proposed new casino site off I-5 was declared surplus and sold within eleven days by the City of Redding in mid-2020. New court documents indicate city staff engaged in behind the scenes conversations with a local land holder before negotiating a property sale in closed session in a process that violated both state laws and city policy. The case bears important similarities to recent riverfront land dealings which created community concerns about city transparency.
REDDING, CA
Plumas County News

Tourism association offering grants for special events

The Feather River Tourism Association (FRTA) is offering micro-region grants up to $2,500 for special events to bring visitors to Plumas County, resulting in increased room nights for lodging providers. If you have a great idea for an event but need some extra funding to pull it off, including funds for promotion and marketing, this pot of money could be right for your business or organization.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Where I Stand: Behavioral Health Director lauds partnerships — particularly with the Sheriff

A few appreciations as I leave my position as the director of Plumas County Behavioral Health (PCBH)…. Nearly four years ago I was appointed by our Board of Supervisors to be the next behavioral health director for Plumas County. I quickly realized there were community partners eager to improve how behavioral health services were delivered and the desire to partner in the delivery of these services. The school district had a need for more mental health services in the schools. In partnership, we made that happen. The social services department needed timely services delivered to children placed into the foster care system and, together, we achieved that goal. Our probation department needed services for their probationers, we collaborated to fulfill this need. Assembly Bill 1810 (AB 1810) was passed into law July 1, 2018, which paved the way to develop a diversion program targeting those with mental illness who are also involved in the criminal justice system. In partnership with the District Attorney’s Office, the Public Defender’s Office, and the Superior Court, we developed a diversion program to address the cycle of incarceration for those with mental illness and have achieved positive results. We were the first small county in the state to develop this service.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Letter To The Editor
Plumas County News

FY 2022/2023 Budget Notice, GRCSD

Notice is hereby given that the General Manager of the Grizzly Ranch Community Services District has prepared a draft FY 2022-2023 Annual Budget. The Board of Directors will meet to adopt the final budget at the next regular scheduled board meeting on June 21, 2022 at 10:00 a. m. at the Outpost, 300 Club House Drive, Portola, CA 96122. The GRCSD board meeting will also be accessible to the public via zoom. The zoom link will be posted on the GRCSD Board of Directors June 21, 2022 agenda. For more information go to Grizzly Ranch Community Services Website at www.grizzlyranchcsd.com.
PORTOLA, CA
Plumas County News

Bernard John “Buzz” McLaughlin

Bernard John “Buzz” McLaughlin passed away from a sudden heart attack on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Lake Almanor, CA. Buzz was born November 14, 1951, in San Mateo, CA, to Dr. Bernard and LaReine McLaughlin. He was highly regarded in the Lake Tahoe, Reno and Lake Almanor areas as the owner of McLaughlin Electric.
SAN MATEO, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding jumps to 4th best economic small city in America

REDDING, Calif. — Redding has seen sizable economic growth in recent years, and one national think-tank has taken notice. The Milken Institute, an economic think-tank based in Santa Monica, has ranked Redding as the fourth-best economic small city in the country. Redding leaped up 59 slots from 63 in 2021 and now rests in the top-5, alongside 4 other non-California cities.
REDDING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Plumas County News

Several recreation sites opening on the Plumas National Forest, but exercise caution

Several recreation sites on the Plumas National Forest are opening this weekend, with additional sites opening in the coming weeks as the summer recreation season starts. Opening tomorrow, Friday, May 20, are numerous sites in the Feather River Canyon, Lake Davis Recreation Area, Frenchman Lake, Antelope Lake Recreation Area, Bucks Lake Recreation Area, and isolated sites on the Beckwourth and Mount Hough Ranger District operated by Outdoors in Plumas as a concessionaire under permit with the Plumas National Forest.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

City Council throws a wrench in ‘Loop Road’ plans

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The current plan for the controversial “Loop Road” project was essentially killed Tuesday evening after the South Lake Tahoe City Council voted to use property the Tahoe Transportation District would need for the project as housing instead. The project itself is not dead but an alternative route will have to adopted.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Mountain Democrat

$93 million Mosquito Bridge replacement expected to begin this summer

The long-anticipated Mosquito Bridge replacement project is close to breaking ground. El Dorado County Department of Transportation Director Rafael Martinez told the Mountain Democrat construction is nearly set to begin this summer. Martinez said he hoped construction could start by June but potential nesting birds at the project site could...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘It’s A Pretty Trying Time’: Shipping Crisis Hits California’s Walnut Industry, Forces Some Local Farmers To Turn To Other Crops

WOODLAND (CBS13) — Bulldozers are taking down acres of trees in a Yolo County orchard that’s grown walnuts for years. California is known worldwide for its walnuts — producing 720,000 tons last year alone. But right now, some growers are giving up on the classic California crop. Branch by branch, acre by acre, walnut trees that were in place for more than a decade at Bullseye Farms in Woodland are now destroyed. “We farm a little over 1,000 acres of walnuts and we’re removing 500,” said Nick Edsall, the orchard manager of Bullseye Farms. Edsall said the decision wasn’t easy. It took seven years...
Plumas County News

Positive Covid cases jump in Plumas over the past week

Plumas County Public Health announced today, May 19, that there have been 35 new cases reported over the past seven days; a jump from the six cases reported on May 12. This follows the state and national trends reporting increases in COVID cases. There are currently 35 people in isolation...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Wolf Creek fence project is underway

Caltrans began the Butterfly Two Wolf Creek Rock Fence project May 17 which will completely replace the existing rock fencing at multiple points located on State Route (SR) 70 and 89 in Plumas County. The project also includes culvert rehabilitation. Commuters can expect minimal delays of 5 minutes over the...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy