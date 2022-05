If you’ve been shopping for a home, you may see a few more available. The number of single-family homes showed a positive change last month, the first year-over-year increase for the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton metro area since May of 2019. In fact, Sarasota County has its highest home inventory in 12 months, with its second month in a row of positive year-over-year increases. Last month, the number of properties added to the market increased year-over-year by 5.1 percent for single-family homes but decreased by 0.2 percent for condos, according to data from the Realtor Association of Sarasota-Manatee, (RASM).

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO