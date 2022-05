Sandusky City Council moved this Monday to start looking at bids from farmers interested in farming the 30 acres previously designated for usage by Trelleborg in Sandusky’s Industrial Park. At present, the 30 acres south of Park Drive is grass-covered, and has been maintained by the DPW/Airport Manager. By essentially renting out the land, the city hopes to collect additional revenue, with possible annual proceeds from the land ranging from $1500 to $6000. The council also moved that, to expedite the process for the farmer, that once a bidder has been selected after the May 22 bid date, the mayor and city manager will be authorizing the lease agreement so the farmer won’t have to wait until the next council meeting on June 6 to get to work.

SANDUSKY, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO