Decatur boys’ tennis squad wins Bayside championship

By Managing Editor, Lisa Capitelli
Ocean City Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(May 13, 2022) After a long, two-hour bus ride to Stevensville on Wednesday for the Bayside Conference championship match against the Kent Island Buccaneers, it took the Stephen Decatur boys’ tennis team a little while to get going. But once the Seahawks found their rhythm, they were unstoppable and secured the...

Ocean City Today

Sports Briefs 05/20/2022

Stephen Decatur Seahawks football with present Gridiron Club, Monday, May 23 to Friday, May 27, from 3-4:30 p.m. The drills and skills training activity is open to seventh and eighth graders. It will be conducted by Decatur varsity football team Head Coach Jake Coleman and staff at Stephen Decatur Middle School.
BERLIN, MD
wypr.org

Mike Olesker's "Boogie" celebrates Baltimore's rags-to-riches legend

And now, a conversation about a guy that back in the day in Baltimore, struggled, scraped and faked his way through school, fought at the drop of a hat, and found himself on the opposite side of legal more than a few times. He was far and away the least likely to succeed. But succeed he did.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Dispatch

OC Woman Named Miss Maryland USA

OCEAN CITY – An Ocean City woman will represent Maryland at the Miss USA pageant this year. Caleigh Shade, a 22-year-old Ocean City resident, was crowned Miss Maryland USA on Sunday during the 70th edition of the Miss Maryland USA competition. The win came as a surprise to Shade, who was competing in the contest for the first time.
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ray Lewis To Donate Over $130K To Johns Hopkins Children’s Center As Runner Up On CBS Show ‘Beyond The Edge’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens legend Ray Lewis didn’t win the CBS reality show Beyond the Edge, but he’ll always be a winner in Baltimoreans’ hearts. Besides, as the runner-up, the two-time Super Bowl champion raised $134,166 for the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, giving back to Baltimore once again. Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood came out on top, raising $266,500 for his own Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, which fights cystic fibrosis. Lewis faced off against eight other celebrities as they relied on their wits, intelligence and muscle to survive in the Panamanian jungle for 15 days. The competitors raised money for the charity of their...
BALTIMORE, MD
Ocean City Today

Community bike ride tomorrow

The Worcester County Pedestrian Bike Coalition and Tommy’s Bicycle Works are teaming up to put on the Berlin Community Bike Ride at 7 p.m. Friday. The bike ride starts at Heron Park and features a five-mile route through downtown Berlin. Tommy’s Bicycle Works owner Tom Simon says the bike...
BERLIN, MD
NBC Washington

Confederate Flag Found Hanging From Maryland High School Flagpole

A confederate flag was found hanging from a Maryland high school’s main flagpole Thursday morning, according to Charles County Public Schools. JROTC cadets discovered the flag at La Plata High School as they were preparing to raise flags for the school day. It was removed. Authorities believe it was...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Ocean City Today

Worcester Commissioners enter round two on sportsplex

The disagreement between two Worcester County Commissioners regarding discussions about the proposed sports complex in Berlin continued on Tuesday, with a third member of the board telling them he was tired of listening to the back and forth. At the end of the Tuesday morning county commissioners meeting, Commissioner Joe...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Blue Water appoints marina operational lead

(May 20, 2022) Ocean City-based outdoor hospitality specialist Blue Water continues its rapid expansion with the appointment of operational lead at Halesford Harbour Resort & Marina, in partnership with National Land Lease Capital. Halesford Harbour is ideally located on Smith Mountain Lake with close proximity to the town of Moneta,...
OCEAN CITY, MD
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Allegany, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 11:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegany; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Carroll; Cecil; Frederick; Garrett; Harford; Howard; Washington TORNADO WATCH 251 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGANY BALTIMORE CARROLL CECIL FREDERICK GARRETT HARFORD HOWARD WASHINGTON MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BALTIMORE CITY
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
Washingtonian.com

The Three-Day FantasyWood Festival Transforms a Maryland Farm Into a Magical Forest

A coven of witches boiling small children in a giant cauldron. Zombies skulking around, looking for spare body parts. Colorful mermaids splashing in a tank. These are just a few of the fantastical scenes you can see at a 400-acre farm in the middle of Howard County during Memorial Day weekend. For those three days only, the Living Farm Heritage Museum (12985 Frederick Road, West Friendship, Maryland), which usually hosts educational nature walks and antique car shows, will transform into a magical forest for the FantasyWood Festival.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
98online.com

Camera catches black bear in Woodbine backyard

(WBALTV) WOODBINE, Md. — This isn’t something you see every day!. An 11 News viewer in Woodbine got an unexpected visitor. Ring camera video captured a black bear roaming around her backyard!. What should you do if you see this play out in your backyard?. The Maryland Department...
WOODBINE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Westminster man claims record-setting $5.1M Multi-Match jackpot

A Carroll County man claimed the record-setting $5.1 million Multi-Match jackpot. Video above: New scratch-offs and promotions from Maryland Lottery. The anonymous player known as the "Mystery Millionaire" won the largest jackpot in-state jackpot game's history with a quick-pick ticket purchased for the May 9 drawing. The 41-year-old Westminster man...
WESTMINSTER, MD
Ocean City Today

Cruisin’ Ocean City underway

Special event zone set, activities planned through Sunday. The heavy vroom of classic car engines sporadically began permeating through the first drafts of real summer beach air earlier this week as the first Cruisin’ Ocean City participants found their way into the resort. And as the devastating nor’easter that...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WUSA9

A sharp-toothed rodent could help save the Chesapeake Bay

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Eight years ago, federal, state, and local officials across our region set some lofty goals to restore the Chesapeake Bay. But with the 2025 deadline approaching, many of those goals remain unmet. Now some environmentalists are suggesting a voracious little rodent might help. Their plan:...
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
CBS Baltimore

A Tornado Watch Has Been Issued For Parts Of Maryland. What Does That Mean?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Tornado Watch has been issued until 7 p.m. Friday for parts of Maryland including the Baltimore area. The advisory issued by the National Weather Service covers Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard and Washington counties. A Tornado Watch means the conditions exist for a tornado to form, unlike a Tornado Warning, which means a tornado has been spotted. “The atmosphere is unstable enough that the National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch,” WJZ First Alert Weather’s Marty Bass explained. The Tornado Watch comes as the First Alert Weather Team is already tracking potentially dangerous heat on tap for Saturday. As always, stick with the most trusted and experienced team in town on air and online for instant updates and developments on your forecast. You can stay ahead of any storm by downloading the CBS Baltimore app.
BALTIMORE, MD

