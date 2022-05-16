ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Change a child’s life at Make-A-Wish Idaho event in Boise on June 3. Register to walk

By Michelle Jenkins
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

Now that you’re done binge-watching “Ozark” and spring is here, it’s time to stretch those legs and get the blood flowing. And since I’m a huge fan of twofers, how about a leisurely stroll in a park that also helps brings a large amount of joy to critically ill Idaho children?

Make plans to swap your house shoes for some sneakers for the Walk for Wishes on Friday, June 3, at Esther Simplot Park , 3206 W. Pleasanton Ave., Boise. Registration starts at 5 p.m., with the one-mile walk at 6 p.m. in the park along Whitewater Park Boulevard.

The annual events helps Make-A-Wish Idaho grant life-changing wishes to children battling critical medical conditions, and also celebrates the wishes that have already been granted.

The average cost of a wish is $6,500, according to the Make-A-Wish site . The impact of giving a child that moment and letting them live a dream? Priceless. Every child deserves the freedom to dream, laugh, play and take that much-needed break from the routine of doctors, hospitals and treatment.

There is no registration fee for this event. However, each walker is encouraged to raise $100. Each participant who raises $100 or more will receive a commemorative Walk for Wishes T-shirt, available to pick up at event registration.

To register, go to site.wish.org/WFWBoise2022 .

This year’s walk will be held in conjunction with Music on the Water, a music festival at Esther Simplot Park on June 3-4.

Families can enjoy a variety of activities, including a kids zone with face painting, crafts and games. There will also be music, food trucks and a beer garden for adults. The event is free.

For more information, go to musiconthewater.com .

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
