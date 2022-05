County leaders will hold a ribbon-cutting for the brand-new Spivey Splash Water Park at International Park today, Wednesday, at 12 noon. The park, which feature’s Georgia’s longest Lazy River at 1,279 feet, plus one of Georgia’s only two Flow Riders for bodyboarding and surfing, will open to the public on Saturday, May 28 at 10 a.m. The address is 2300 Highway 138, Jonesboro.

