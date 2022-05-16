ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home Depot helps WNY family after racist expletive painted on fence days after mass shooting

By Kelsey Anderson
 4 days ago

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the midst of everything the Western New York community is going through in the days after a racist hate crime killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket, a Niagara County family woke up to a disturbing sight Monday morning: “KILL ALL (racial expletive)” was written on the back of their fence.

Johnny Parks, who lives at the home, saw it and called police to file a report. He then calmly told his wife that he’d figure out how to get it cleaned up.

Parks is a father of four, and a grandfather. He was a youth football coach for 25 years and then coached at Niagara Wheatfield High School for four years. Now, he’s a referee.

Parks lives near a local park and regularly puts out water bottles for the teenagers playing basketball. He also picks up debris from the playground so the kids can have a nice place to enjoy themselves.

“He’s won our Helping Hands award at the town, he’s on a couple committees, he wants to get involved … and this is the thanks he gets from our community,” Town of Niagara Supervisor Lee Wallace said. “It’s just sad.”

Wallace said he’s appalled by the racism, and Parks’ kids say the same.

“I’ve never felt so out of place in my own neighborhood, and this is the place that I basically grew up,” said Jazlyn Parks, Johnny’s daughter. “It’s sad.”

“Enough needs to be enough,” said Willie Fair III, Johnny’s son. “I bleed. I have cells in my body. I have two legs, two arms just as a white person does. We’re all the same. Skin color appears different, but I’m a person just like you’re a person.”

But instead of getting angry, Johnny said he just wants people to be better educated.

“I think if everybody got to know their neighbors a little bit better, this wouldn’t happen,” he said. “It’s something that we need to educate our young people and our older people, so that we can move past this and it doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

And when asked if he still considers this area as the ‘City of Good Neighbors,’ he said “Yes.”

“One bad apple doesn’t spoil the whole bunch,” he said.

Parks said Home Depot replaced the panels of the fence that were painted on, and paid for a security camera to be installed in the area.

Governor Kathy Hochul said on social media, New York State Police is investigating.

Kelsey Anderson is an award-winning anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of her work here.

Comments / 22

Mind Over Media
3d ago

Funny how these type of vandals always forget to sign and stamp their own personal name & photo at the end. We've got to work something out here ;)

Reply
10
Two Teffts
3d ago

how are there still people like this in the world?

Reply(3)
20
Patricia Leathers
3d ago

I pray they find this evil person very soon!

Reply
22
WKYC

911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on woman inside Tops store during Buffalo mass shooting placed on leave

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on a woman inside the Tops grocery store during Saturday's massacre is now on paid administrative leave. The allegation came from Latisha Rogers, an assistant office manager at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson. She called in during 2 On Your Side's live coverage of the mass shooting on Saturday. Latisha said she could hear gunshots that wouldn't stop and she pulled her cell phone out of her back pocket and called 911.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

“Stop the killing”: Buffalo community calls for change

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 10 victims were in the hearts and minds of dozens who gathered Wednesday night for a food distribution event at the Mount Hope Community Church on Broadway. The city is still in mourning, but neighbors are trying to lift each other up. Food distribution sites are popping up across the […]
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Buffalo shooting site more than a grocery store

Buffalo, N.Y. — Many people in the Buffalo neighborhood around the Tops grocery store walk up and down the street - not because they want to, but because it's their main form of transportation. And with the store being closed for three days now since it's part of an...
BUFFALO, NY
PIX11

NY correction officer suspended for ‘vile’ post on Buffalo mass shooting

ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) – An officer working at the Attica Correctional Facility has been suspended without pay after making a “despicable” Facebook post about the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting. New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision told News 4 it is seeking the termination of Gregory C. Foster II, who has just under […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Local businesses, charities donate to mass shooting victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following the mass shooting at Tops Markets in Buffalo, local businesses and charities have begun to donate to the families of victims and the community. M&T Bank announced a $500,000 donation to support victims, their families, and long-term rebuilding initiatives in the community. New Era Cap announced a $300,000 donation to […]
BUFFALO, NY
