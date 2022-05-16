Theory Gives UNIQLO a Minimalist Makeover for SS22

Following Part II of its Wu-Tang Clan collaboration, Albino & Preto taps skateboarder and artist Mike Gigliotti for its latest project. Gigliotti sees skateboarding and jiu-jitsu as one and the same saying, “Jiu-Jitsu and skateboarding, it never ends. There’s never a win or a loss for me. It’s learning something new every time, every day, and it never gets old. Also, both will humble the hell out of you!” Jiu-Jitsu and skateboarding reached a full circle in this project for Gigliotti as he used to see a young Zata Toscano, who models the collection, skating at Tompkins Square Park and offering pointers on executing tricks. Toscano is now still a skater and also a jiu-jitsu black belt.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO