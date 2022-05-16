Theory Gives UNIQLO a Minimalist Makeover for SS22

Google has officially opened its new Bay View headquarters in Mountain View, California, its first self-designed campus. At first glance, aerial shots display a distinct roof design that resembles reptilian scales. A closer look reveals that the roof actually consists of 90,000 silver solar panels, a first-of-its-kind design that Google dubs “dragonscale solar skin.” The panels generate nearly seven megawatts of energy, approximately 40 percent of the offices’ energy consumption, and nearby wind farms are able to power the building on carbon-free energy 90% of the time.
