Theory Gives UNIQLO a Minimalist Makeover for SS22

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIQLO is always a forerunner when it comes to relaxed yet streamlined staples. However, its latest collaboration with Theory for the Spring/Summer 2022 season, takes this cadence up a notch. With an emphasis on modern...

hypebeast.com

hypebeast.com

Converse Reveals Complete Peanuts-Themed Collection

The fan favorite comic strip Peanuts teams up with Converse on a collection of humor and positivity inspired footwear, apparel, and accessories. Similar to Converse’s Golf Wang collaboration earlier this year, the brand is inviting shoppers to design their own Peanuts x Converse pair with various themed graphics. Carrying...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Nike Adds a New Desert Colorway Air Huarache to Its Next Nature Series

Following a number of renditions over the past couple of months, whips up another Air Huarache in tones of tan and olive to join the brand’s Next Nature lineup. The latest edition tails recent debuts of performance footwear such as the Mercurial Vapor and Pegasus Turbo to build on the sportswear giant’s will to reduce further waste accumulating in the landfills.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Behind the HYPE: How Salomon Brought Performance to High Fashion

With roots in performance apparel, Salomon has bridged the gap between function and form as its sports-oriented silhouettes have been reimagined in an array of high profile collaborations. Beginning in 1947 with father Francois Salomon and son Georges in the heart of the French Alps, production initially focused on saw...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The Nike 3.0 Offline Mule Is Arriving in "Arctic Orange"

Is expanding its comfort-focused footwear collection with the latest 3.0 Offline in “Arctic Orange.” The sportswear giant’s Offline series is known for its casual and practical aesthetic supported by technical embellishments for its lounging footwear offering. The Nike Offline 3.0 elevates the level of comfort with its...
ORANGE, CA
hypebeast.com

The Chunky adidas Roverend Adventure Is Tailored for Urban Exploration

Energy has been super high around in recent memory thanks to its ever-growing line with Kanye West as well as the newly unveiled crossover collection with Gucci. However, the brand is now redirecting its attention back to its inline offerings to unveil a brand new adidas Originals silhouette: the Roverend Adventure.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Here's an In-Depth Look at the Air Jordan 1 "Friends & Family" PE Sample

Earlier this year, Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Marie gave everyone a glimpse at the player exclusive Air Jordan 1 “Friends & Family” pair that was gifted to all Jordan Brand athletes. English Sole just graced us with a closer look at a sample edition that boasts of an ever-changing color outfit giving off a full top-to-bottom chameleon vibe.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Closer Look at J Balvin's Air Jordan 2 Collaboration

Despite the fact that the Air Jordan 2 has been on the market since 1986, it has never really had a moment in the mainstream of sneaker culture until now. Various collaborators are applying their creative touch to the retro silhouette over the course of 2022, one being globally-recognized music artist J Balvin.
APPAREL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
hypebeast.com

Mike Gigliotti and Albino & Preto Connect Skateboarding and Jiu-Jitsu in Latest Capsule Collection

Following Part II of its Wu-Tang Clan collaboration, Albino & Preto taps skateboarder and artist Mike Gigliotti for its latest project. Gigliotti sees skateboarding and jiu-jitsu as one and the same saying, “Jiu-Jitsu and skateboarding, it never ends. There’s never a win or a loss for me. It’s learning something new every time, every day, and it never gets old. Also, both will humble the hell out of you!” Jiu-Jitsu and skateboarding reached a full circle in this project for Gigliotti as he used to see a young Zata Toscano, who models the collection, skating at Tompkins Square Park and offering pointers on executing tricks. Toscano is now still a skater and also a jiu-jitsu black belt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

HAVEN's Schoeller® Dryskin Range Gets Detailed View in Latest Editorial

HAVEN just released its latest Schoeller® Dryskin collection which is part of the Canadian label’s Spring Summer 2022 lineup. The popular streetwear retailer’s private line has made a lot of progress since launching its own seasonal pieces. Some previous drops that were highly sought-after were its GORE-TEX INFINIUM range, Primaloft collection and Loro Piana items. As you can see, HAVEN has a keen sense for partnering up with some of today’s top-tier fabric brands to create quality garments.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

OAMC and Graphpaper Mark First Collab With "Critical Optimism" Tees

Italian streetwear imprint OAMC and Japanese clothing label Graphpaper have collaborated for the first-time ever for a small collection of printed tees. OAMC designer Luke Meier has lead the charge in fashion for giving streetwear a smart and updated look. Graphpaper’s creative director Takayuki Minami has also done the same with his clean and functional designs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Suntory Yamazaki Announces 2022 Limited Edition Tsukuriwake Selection

Suntory’s Yamazaki whiskey has just announced a new limited edition release in the form of the 2022 Tsukuriwake Selection. Tsukuriwake, which means “artisanship through a diversity of making” celebrates Shinjiro Torii’s founding efforts in 1923 and its multiple strengths today in non-peated and peated grain varieties, washbacks, pot stills, and casks for maturation (French, Spanish, Japanese and American).
DRINKS
hypebeast.com

Hot Pockets Creates Thaw-and-Eat Lunchbox Sandwich, the Deliwich

Hot Pockets has created its first-ever sandwich that doesn’t require a microwave. The Deliwich is an effortless lunch featuring full slices of deli meat and real cheese enclosed within a soft roll. It’s purposefully designed to be stored and taken on the go while frozen, and will fully thaw...
FOOD & DRINKS
hypebeast.com

Google Reveals its First Self-Designed Campus

Google has officially opened its new Bay View headquarters in Mountain View, California, its first self-designed campus. At first glance, aerial shots display a distinct roof design that resembles reptilian scales. A closer look reveals that the roof actually consists of 90,000 silver solar panels, a first-of-its-kind design that Google dubs “dragonscale solar skin.” The panels generate nearly seven megawatts of energy, approximately 40 percent of the offices’ energy consumption, and nearby wind farms are able to power the building on carbon-free energy 90% of the time.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
hypebeast.com

Peanuts x Converse Chuck 70 Hi Arrives in "Woodstock" Prints

Following the reveal of its heavily anticipated pgLang series, Converse now readies another take on its classic Chuck 70 Hi silhouette in collaboration with Peanuts. The upcoming basketball-rooted high-top features “Yellow” and “Topaz Gold” camo prints of Woodstock — the small and good-hearted yellow bird that appears as Snoopy‘s best friend in Charles M. Schulz’s classic comic strip Peanuts. “PEANUTS” title text is stitched on the tongues, round All-Star logo patches are featured on the medials, and Charlie Brown’s trademark zig-zag marks appear on the insoles and bottoms. Rounding out the design are classic white rubber soles with black piping and white Woodstock banners on the heel.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 1 Low Golf Gets the "Shattered Backboard" Treatment

No one could have predicted that gold would ever reach the peak that it’s currently on. For golf shoes specifically, you can give thanks to sportswear companies like Jordan Brand who have given gold kicks a breath of new life by fashioning its retro colorways into fairway-ready offerings. One trend that we’ve seen from the Beaverton-based imprint is the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf borrowing classic color schemes, and this newly surfaced “Shattered Backboard” iteration is a perfect example of that.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

HYPEGOLF Celebrates the Opening of Its SoHo Clubhouse With Tequila Herradura

HYPEGOLF’s pop-up storefront held in the SoHo shopping district opened its doors on May 12 to HYPEBEAST’s stylish golf community. Tequila Herradura served as the onsite bar, treating guests to specialty cocktails as live DJ sets played through the night. During its three-month run, HYPEGOLF Clubhouse will introduce new and longtime enthusiasts to a series of activations, programing and panel discussions, displaying tangible and virtual applications of the sport.
GOLF

