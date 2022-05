A small child received non life-threatening injuries in a car vs bicycle crash in Fond du Lac. The six year old was struck by a car on Forest Avenue shortly after 7pm Monday and was flown by helicopter to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee with non life-threatening injuries. About a half hour later rescue personnel were called to a report of a van striking a tree on North Peters Avenue. Initial information indicates a 41-year-old North Fond du Lac resident was southbound on Peters Avenue when the van suddenly crossed the northbound lanes of traffic and struck a tree on the terrace on the east side of the road. The driver received minor injuries. An infant in the car was not injured. Two additional vehicles travelling northbound were also involved in the crash. The drivers of those vehicles were not injured.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO