Being prepared for severe weather

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – With the Pioneer Valley prone to severe weather serious enough to put us in the dark, it’s important that homeowners be ready for any potential power outages.

David Dionne, the Assistant Manager of Rocky’s Ace Hardware in East Longmeadow, told 22News how people can be prepared for a sudden storm this spring.

“If there’s a threat of possible power outages, just make sure you’ve got enough batteries. Extra flashlights

on hand. You could also have a generator on hand, You can have some lights in the house and a working refrigerator, maybe a cooler on hand if you have to put stuff in from the fridge,” said Dionne.

He recommends a stand-by supply of propane should you lose power for a while. Using the grill can be a good temporary substitute for a stove that’s in no condition to heat up meals during a power outage.

