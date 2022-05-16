ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Korean-style Myungrang HotDog now open in the Short North

By Dan Eaton - Columbus Business First
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — What’s a Korean-style hot dog? Central Ohioans now can find out for themselves.

Myungrang HotDog has opened at 850 N. High St. in the Short North. Plans for the location — the first in Columbus and Ohio and one of just a few in the U.S. — were announced last fall .

Baby formula shortage prompts Abbott to ramp up Similac production in Columbus

The menu depicts corndog-like creations, but battered with panko or deep-fried cubes of potatoes or sweet potatoes.

There are original and all-beef hot dog options, plus various combinations with cheese, including a cheddar cheese hot dog, a mozzarella and sausage hot dog and a squid ink and mozzarella hot dog. The tubular creations go beyond hot dogs too, including a rice cake hot dog that offers “Korean traditional rice cake dipped in cripsy batter,” according to the website.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

