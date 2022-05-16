Korean-style Myungrang HotDog now open in the Short North
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — What’s a Korean-style hot dog? Central Ohioans now can find out for themselves.
Myungrang HotDog has opened at 850 N. High St. in the Short North. Plans for the location — the first in Columbus and Ohio and one of just a few in the U.S. — were announced last fall .
The menu depicts corndog-like creations, but battered with panko or deep-fried cubes of potatoes or sweet potatoes.
There are original and all-beef hot dog options, plus various combinations with cheese, including a cheddar cheese hot dog, a mozzarella and sausage hot dog and a squid ink and mozzarella hot dog. The tubular creations go beyond hot dogs too, including a rice cake hot dog that offers “Korean traditional rice cake dipped in cripsy batter,” according to the website.
For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com .
