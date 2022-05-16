Nebraska’s Indian Wars History presentation to be held at Knight Museum

(CBS4) – Plans to build a canal in northeastern Colorado that would divert water from the South Platte River into Nebraska continue to move forward. (credit: CBS) Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced his desire to build the waterway in January and said a one-hundred-year-old compact between the two states allows for it. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis through a spokesperson responded to those plans, calling it a canal to nowhere that is unlikely to be built. While the debate between politicians heats up, those who live and work in the targeted area say they knew it was a possibility. Julesburg, Colorado, a small town just a...

