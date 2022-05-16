ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska’s Indian Wars History presentation to be held at Knight Museum

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alliance – Thursday, May 19th at 6:30 pm The Knight Museum and Sandhills Center is hosting a presentation covering more than three...

panhandlepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Panhandle Post

Proposed Nebraska mine has sizeable deposit of rare elements

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The mining company that wants to extract a rare heat-resistant element from the ground under southeast Nebraska says a new report shows the deposit it plans to mine holds a significant amount of other rare elements. NioCorp Developments said Thursday the latest analysis shows the...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Western Nebraska produced thriller 'Fortress of Sin' to premiere in Gordon

GORDON – Ragged Sky Productions is proud to announce the premiere of “Fortress of Sin”, a thriller featuring several native born Nebraskans in the cast and crew. The film is the brain child of Paul Chomicki, the genre cult film actor from such comedy horrors as Deadly Xmas and Paranormal Halloween. While in Los Angeles, Paul befriended Nebraska filmmaker, Christian Voss. Voss told Chomicki his plans to return home to Nebraska, where films could be make easier while utilizing the vast wealth of local talents.
GORDON, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska astronaut Clayton Anderson lands perfect job in his hometown

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Retired NASA astronaut Clayton Anderson has landed the perfect job in his hometown of Ashland. The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum announced Thursday that Anderson started his new position as president and chief executive officer of the museum earlier this month. The chair of the...
ASHLAND, NE
CBS Denver

Residents In Northeastern Colorado Weigh In On Nebraska’s Push To Build Canal

(CBS4) – Plans to build a canal in northeastern Colorado that would divert water from the South Platte River into Nebraska continue to move forward. (credit: CBS) Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced his desire to build the waterway in January and said a one-hundred-year-old compact between the two states allows for it. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis through a spokesperson responded to those plans, calling it a canal to nowhere that is unlikely to be built. While the debate between politicians heats up, those who live and work in the targeted area say they knew it was a possibility. Julesburg, Colorado, a small town just a...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alliance, NE
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Nebraska State
North Platte Telegraph

History Nebraska CEO who evoked praise and criticism to leave this summer

Trevor Jones, who worked aggressively to digitize Nebraska historical records and made other major changes at the state’s premier historical organization, is leaving this summer. Jones, who is CEO and executive director of History Nebraska, departs his post July 1. Among the many changes during Jones’ tenure was the...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts touts Nebraska's record-high employment

Today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that Nebraska’s preliminary employment for April 2022 reached an all-time high of 1,040,325. This means nearly 22,000 more Nebraskans are working now than prior to the pandemic (February 2020). Additionally, Nebraska’s unemployment rate is at 1.9%. That’s tied for the lowest rate ever achieved by any state.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

BREAKING: Wildfires raging in Nebraska National Forest

A cold front drops highs over 20 degrees for Friday with an even chillier start to the weekend!. Nebraska astronaut Clayton Anderson landed the perfect job back in his hometown of Ashland. OPPD crews wrap project a day early. Updated: 5 hours ago. Traffic will flow through this area as...
OMAHA, NE
97.3 KKRC

The Old West Lives In The Oldest Bars In South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota

The Oldest Bar in South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, and Minnesota. Here's your chance to have a drink in the very same bar where Buffalo Bill Cody may have gone on a toot. Or have lunch in the same building that pioneers may have gotten in their cups ta before heading out to the Great Plaines. From South Dakota to Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska the Old West lives on in local taverns and bars.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Barnes
holyokeenterprise.com

Travel Nebraska, have a great steak, win prizes

Nebraska’s Beef Passport Program lists more than 40 restaurants across state. After a successful launch of the Nebraska Beef Passport in 2021, the state’s Beef Council has launched its 2022 program. The campaign kicked off May 1 and features more than 40 restaurants across Nebraska that serve outstanding...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska Game and Parks urges safety while boating

Nebraskans will enjoy this summer boating on waters across the state. To mark National Safe Boating Week, May 21-27, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is urging boaters to keep safety the top priority. Boaters and paddlers should not take safety for granted. Game and Parks suggests ways boaters may...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Local, state partners encourage safe summer travel

LINCOLN — Law enforcement leaders from several agencies joined traffic safety officials to encourage safe driving across Nebraska this summer. The Nebraska State Patrol and dozens of other law enforcement agencies are participating in the annual Click It or Ticket campaign. The initiative covers the weeks surrounding Memorial Day, which marks the start of the summer driving season.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Indian Wars#Historical Monuments#The Knight Museum#Sandhills Center#Native American#European Americans
kfornow.com

History Nebraska Announces Executive Director Departure

LINCOLN, Neb. – David Levy, President of the Board of Trustees of History Nebraska, said today that Trevor Jones, the executive director and CEO since 2016, has announced his departure from the state agency effective July 1. Prior to leading History Nebraska, Jones managed the Historical Resources division at...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

District of Nebraska Grand Jury indictments

United States Attorney Jan W. Sharp announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 17 unsealed Indictments charging 19 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Colorado, Nebraska jostle over water rights amid drought

OVID, Colo. (AP) — The megadrought fueled by climate change that has long gripped the western U.S. is moving eastward. And that's behind a simmering dispute over how much water Colorado and Nebraska are entitled to take from the South Platte River, which supplies both metro Denver's booming population and expansive agriculture on both sides of the border.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Channel Nebraska

Are Nebraska's petition laws unconstitutional?

NEBRASKA -- The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Nebraska and Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana are filing a lawsuit under the argument that the state's signature requirements (to get on the ballot) are unconstitutional. Currently, the Nebraska Constitution requires also 5% from two-fifths of the 38 counties to sign a...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Still among the lucky ones, even after catching COVID

LINCOLN — For months on end, I have been among the lucky ones. I followed the advice of the health experts and the governor and kept my distance, sang “Happy Birthday” twice while washing my hands, limited my travel and wore a mask when out to shop or reporting at the Capitol.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

New Nebraska Corrections Facility Opens

The new Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln is unveiled. Governor Pete Ricketts was among those on hand for the unveiling and tour. The new facility designation represents the joining of the former Lincoln Correctional Center and the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center. In addition to...
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy