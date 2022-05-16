ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadron, NE

NCAP requesting proposals for classroom construction

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Northwest Community Action Partnership is requesting competitive proposals for construction to remodel existing space...

panhandlepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Panhandle Post

Alliance Municipal Building offices to begin summer hours

Alliance – Beginning Monday, May 16, 2022, all offices within the City Municipal Building located at 324 Laramie Avenue, with the exception of the Utility Billing Office; will be operating under their summer hours of Monday-Thursday 7:00 am – 5:00 pm, Friday 7:00 am – 1:00 pm. Hours are subject to change.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Poverty In Our Area: Emotional poverty and schools

Last June, following the Bridges Out of Poverty program in Alliance, Educational Service Unit 13 offered a class for teachers to learn how to better deal with children who are experiencing poverty. Since I’m a retired teacher and on the Board of ESU 13, I signed up. As part...
ALLIANCE, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chadron, NE
Education
Local
Nebraska Government
Chadron, NE
Government
City
Chadron, NE
Local
Nebraska Education
Panhandle Post

WNCC announces 2022 summer hours

SCOTTSBLUFF - Western Nebraska Community College's summer operating hours will go into effect May 19. From May 19 to August 8, WNCC will be open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Summer 2022 semester begins May 31. Apply and register at go.wncc.edu/applytoday. About Western Nebraska Community College.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

WNCC to host public listening tour in Hyannis

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. - Western Nebraska Community College Interim President John Marrin is leading a series of public listening sessions this spring. WNCC will visit all 13 counties in its service area, which consists of the Nebraska Panhandle. The listening session in Grant County is scheduled for Wednesday, June 1 from...
HYANNIS, NE
Panhandle Post

Monument Marathon unveils new sponsor level for 2022 race

SCOTTSBLUFF - Planning has begun for the 11th annual Platte Valley Companies Monument Marathon, scheduled for Sept. 24. The race will again have a full marathon, half marathon, 5K run/walk, and a three-person half-marathon relay. The Platte Valley Companies Monument Marathon is the largest annual fundraiser for the WNCC Foundation...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

Chadron police reminds community to mow, trim property

Spring looks to be upon us and with the recent needed moisture, the grass is turning green and flowers are starting to bloom. We would like to offer a friendly reminder to mow, trim or spray your property or properties, and to trim branches encroaching on sidewalks, alleys and roadways early and on a regularly basis. City of Chadron Ordinances §11-304, §11-305, §11-307, §13-114 and §13-119 are all available for review at the City of Chadron website, https://www.chadron-nebraska.com/
CHADRON, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classroom#Ncap#Ne
Panhandle Post

Scottsbluff police respond to complaint about gunshots

On May 17 at approximately 7:50 p.m. the Scottsbluff Police Department was called to the area of South Street in Terrytown regarding the report of possible a gun shot. Scottsbluff police responded to the area and established a perimeter. "The reporting party said that they had seen three males running...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
News Channel Nebraska

Officers respond to possible gunshots in Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF -- Officers searched an area in Scottsbluff after a 911 caller reported hearing gun shots and seeing three men running. On May 17, around 7:50 p.m. the Scottsbluff Police Department was dispatched to the area of South Street in Terrytown regarding the report of possible gunshots. The reporting party...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Former Crawford Mayor LJ Moloney passes away

Dawes County Attorney/Coroner Vance Haug says former Crawford Mayor Lawrence Joseph “L-J” Moloney passed away on Saturday morning of natural causes. Moloney was found unresponsive in his home about 10:30 am. A Dawes County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived about 5 minutes later, determined Moloney was deceased, and contacted Haug.
CRAWFORD, NE
Panhandle Post

City of Alliance crews working on water main break

Alliance – A water main break has occurred leaving residents without water from the Howard Avenue to Williamette Avenue. At this time, we are unsure of the length of time it will take to repair the water main. We will update our Facebook page @CityofAlliance with additional information as...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

CSC seniors receive honors at Ivy Day

CHADRON – Graduating Chadron State College seniors were honored Friday during Ivy Day, a traditional event since 1919, sponsored by the Blue Key and Cardinal Key honoraries. Ivy Day royalty elected by the student body are Queen Jori Peters of Mitchell, Neb., and King Estabon Bozeman of Los Angeles. The queen’s attendants were Abigail Klammer of Juanita, Neb., Aubree Noble of Chadron, Alexis Heller of Wisner, Neb., and Isioma Akwanamnye of Lagos, Nigeria. The king’s attendants were Jordan Orr of Ogallala, Neb., Riley Hill of Greybull, Wyo., Justin Gress of Hebron, Neb., and Kael Juelfs of Kingman, Ariz. Junior attendants to the queen candidates were Lillian Keithly, Violet Keithly, Vivian Ritzen, KhiKinoi Sayaloune, Riley Snitily, all daughters of CSC employees.
CHADRON, NE
newscenter1.tv

Charges filed against former RCPD officer

RAPID CITY, S.D. — 41-year-old Matthew R. Hower is facing a charge of aggregated second degree petty theft. The case stems from incidents which occurred while Hower was acting in his capacity as a Rapid City police officer and School Resource Officer for the Rapid City School District from April-May 2022 in Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
Panhandle Post

Scottsbluff police investigating weekend shooting

On May 13 at 9:09 p.m., Scottsbluff police were called to the emergency room at Regional West Medical Center. A 33-year-old female was being treated for a gunshot wound. "Officers learned that the shooting took place in Scottsbluff and that the victim was transported to Regional West Medical Center by a family member," Sergeant Tyler Fliam said. "The victim was treated for her injuries and released from Regional West Medical Center that same night."
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy