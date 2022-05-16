NCAP requesting proposals for classroom construction

Spring looks to be upon us and with the recent needed moisture, the grass is turning green and flowers are starting to bloom. We would like to offer a friendly reminder to mow, trim or spray your property or properties, and to trim branches encroaching on sidewalks, alleys and roadways early and on a regularly basis. City of Chadron Ordinances §11-304, §11-305, §11-307, §13-114 and §13-119 are all available for review at the City of Chadron website, https://www.chadron-nebraska.com/

CHADRON, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO